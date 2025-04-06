“Not here to recruit you”: Connor Stalions reveals the unusual strategy deployed by him to lure Bryce Underwood to join Michigan

Although former Michigan defensive analyst Connor Stalions no longer works with the Wolverines, there are claims that he gave the program a hand in landing coveted quarterback Bryce Underwood. However, contrary to more traditional recruiting pitches, Stalions didn’t sell Michigan to the high school quarterback.

Instead, when Stalions was added to the coaching staff at Belleville High School, he focused on helping Underwood improve on the field… while also answering any questions the quarterback had about the Wolverines. He explained his approach on Wednesday's "Crain & Company" show.

“I said obviously you know I’m a big Michigan guy. Obviously I would love to see you play at Michigan. I am not here to recruit you. I am not going to mention one word about Michigan. If you have questions I’ll answer them, but I’m here to help you win football games, help you expand your knowledge of the game,” Connor Stalions said (2:22).

The former Michigan staffer arrived at Belleville in time for the playoffs after coaching at Mumford High School during the regular season. It was an unusual move, as there were few coaches changing teams at that time of the year, but it allowed Stalions to work with the top quarterback prospect in the nation.

Stalions also mentioned that Underwood would ask him about the school and head coach Sherrone Moore at times.

Connor Stalions became a controversial figure in college football. Towards the end of his six-year tenure at Michigan, he was at the center of a sign-stealing scandal that has yet to be resolved. The NCAA is still holding 11 allegations against Michigan.

The Wolverines won the national title in January 2024 amid controversy, with recruitment allegations as well as the alleged sign-stealing scheme. Stalions left the program during the championship season, with head coach Jim Harbaugh also leaving the program to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers after winning the title.

Connor Stalions raves about Bryce Underwood’s understanding of the game

Bryce Underwood was the number one prospect coming out of high school according to the 247 Sports composite ranking. Connor Stalions got to see why as soon as he got to Belleville.

For Underwood’s former coach, the quarterback’s understanding of the game goes far beyond his experience.

“He definitely has the mind of a current junior, senior, you could even argue NFL quarterback… I think what made him so successful in his high school career, throughout the whole four years, was his ability to understand the opposing defense just as well as or better than the defensive coordinator,” Stalions said.

The coach also praised the top QB prospect's desire to learn about the game. Stalions even recalled instances when he would call him at night to ask about a certain game situation.

Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan. He is expected to challenge Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job next season.

