"Nothing left to do": Shedeur Sanders bids adieu with his big closure to Colorado career at pro day

Shedeur Sanders is on the cusp of starting his professional career. He developed his skills under his two-time Super Bowl champion dad, "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders. After two seasons at Jackson State, the quarterback made waves after joining the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023.

On Friday, Shedeur Sanders participated alongside other prospects from the program during Colorado's Pro Day. He put up an impressive performance, solidifying his case as a top-three projected prospect in the upcoming draft.

Nike's US page shared a series of photos of Shedeur Sanders wearing their brand's cleats at his Pro Day. A few showcased the quarterback in the middle of his passing drills, where he completed 62 of 67 passes attempted. Nike accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption marking the closure of Shedeur's collegiate career.

"Nothing left to do. See you at 4.24."

Coach Prime's son is considered one of the top two QB prospects this year, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. Initially, Shedeur was projected to go No. 1 overall to the Titans.

However, the notion has changed over the past few weeks, with Ward now viewed as the No.1 overall candidate. However, Shedeur is still projected to go No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns or No. 3 to the New York Giants.

After his impressive Pro Day performance, NFL analyst Skip Bayless showcased his support for the quarterback. He tweeted about how Shedeur should be drafted by the Titans with the first overall pick, despite The Athletic ranking him as the 32nd best prospect.

"Just read The Athletic's consensus draft board. Shedeur Sadners is ranked 32nd. Mind-blowing. All-time laughable. Shedeur has rare accuracy, toughness and feel for playing the hardest position to play in sports. Titans should take him No. 1"

Shedeur Sanders shares his feelings about being potentially drafted by the Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in need of a starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season. Their $250 million contract disaster with Deshaun Watson and his potential unavailability this year due to injury concerns puts them in a precarious position.

At Colorado's Pro Day, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot asked Shedeur Sanders about his thoughts on playing for the franchise. The quarterback responded by taking the opportunity to talk about his talent.

"Cameras and eyes anywhere I go," Shedeur said. "It don't matter where I go. I know my teams, and I know the influence I have, you know, on society and on culture. So wherever I go, you know, it's definitely gonna be improvement than what it was before I got there."

The Browns have a disappointing history of mismanaging quarterbacks. It will be interesting to see if this repels Shedeur Sanders from playing for the franchise and helping them rise from the slumps.

