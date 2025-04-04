  • home icon
  Giants insider makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders not going No. 3 in 2025 NFL draft

Giants insider makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders not going No. 3 in 2025 NFL draft

By Prasen
Modified Apr 04, 2025 22:42 GMT
Shedeur Sanders is one name that keeps rising to the top as the 2025 NFL draft nears. The Colorado quarterback is turning heads and making a strong case to be a first-round pick, backed by a strong showing in the Buffaloes' 2024 season. However, reports from the NFL Annual Meeting say he might not be taken at No. 3.

Despite the reports, Giants insider Art Stapleton disagrees and shared his view on X:

"I’m still not convinced that Shedeur Sanders is out of the mix at No. 3 despite the talk coming out of the NFL Annual Meeting."
In 2024, under his dad, Coach Prime, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. He played with control and made smart choices on the field. Any team would be lucky to have the services of the 23-year-old QB on their roster.

What’s next for Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders initially ranked as the second-best quarterback behind Cam Ward for the April draft. His position has fluctuated, with some projecting him as a late first-round or even a second-day pick. However, one expert strongly believes Sanders is a top-five or six player and disagrees with others.

Joel Klatt, a former Colorado player and well-known football analyst, expressed his support for Sanders and wants people to judge him fairly, calling for a more honest look at the quarterback.

“I think that Shedeur is an incredible player,” said Klatt.

The analyst criticized certain league and media personnel for sharing the wrong information. There have been rumors that some teams may try not to reveal their interest in selecting him later due to his mixed reputation.

As the NFL draft gets closer, all eyes are on Shedeur. No matter the rumors or rankings, his talent speaks for itself.

हिन्दी