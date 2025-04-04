NFL Mock Draft: Former Jaguars RB predicts Giants to pick Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 in 2025 NFL Draft

Former Jacksonville Jaguars First-team All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew projects the Giants will select Shedeur Sanders as the third overall pick in the NFL draft later this month.

Ad

Although the New York Giants have temporarily addressed their lack of experience at quarterback, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t find a long-term solution for that position.

In his latest mock draft released on Thursday on the NFL Network, Jones-Drew described Sanders as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“A crisp and accurate passer has the talent and moxie to become a star in New York.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In late March, the Giants signed 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract worth $10.5 million while adding Jameis Winston a few days later for two years to the tune of $8 million.

Ad

Trending

Sanders and Cam Ward are projected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the draft, which runs from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

The former Colorado QB, Sanders, won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the top upperclassman quarterback in the US last season.

He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, an award that went to the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels the previous year. Daniels was the NFL Offensive Rookie Player of the Year in 2024.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has been praised as a reliable pocket passer with great footwork and accuracy. He completed 74.0% of his throws with the Buffaloes last season and was incredibly sharp in the red zone, completing 71.4% of his throws in that area of the field in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders described as "hardest quarterback to evaluate”

While Shedeur Sanders had a sensational final college season, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, many analysts and scouts are struggling to figure out if he’ll be such a phenom in the NFL.

Ad

NFL analyst and former pro quarterback Dan Orlovsky has a theory about why he’s been such a difficult player to pin down. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," he said.

“He’s the hardest quarterback I’ve had to evaluate since I’ve gotten into TV,” said Orlovsky. “Because 75% of his snaps don’t matter, Greeny. And that’s the reality for everybody that’s evaluating Shedeur Sanders,” Orlovsky said.

Ad

“It feels like when you watch his tape, every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage…And then 25% of the snaps the offensive line protection is so terrible that I don’t care if you have Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you’re not doing anything with that either,” Orlovsky added.

Scouts from around the country flocked to Colorado to watch him throw in person, in part because of Orlovsky’s theory, with the pro day in Colorado taking place on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.