  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Ex-NFL coach shares how Giants' move for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could lead Deion Sanders to New York

Ex-NFL coach shares how Giants' move for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could lead Deion Sanders to New York

By Orlando Silva
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:10 GMT
Ex-NFL coach shares how Giants
Ex-NFL coach shares how Giants' move for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could lead Deion Sanders to New York (Image credit: Imagn)

Former NFL coach Eric Mangini explained how Mel Kiper's idea of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could prompt a Deion Sanders return to the NFC East. However, instead of returning to the Dallas Cowboys, Deion could join the New York Giants to coach Shedeur and Hunter again.

Ad

During Friday's installment of First Thing First, the former New York Jets coach detailed how the Giants trading back into the first round, in a scenario where Sanders' stock keeps dropping, could lay the ground to a potential Coach Prime arrival.

"The reason that you do trade back into the first round is especially if you think that guy's not going to start right away, you get the fifth year option if you draft him in the first round. So there's value there, because he can sit without you, still, without you losing the year of service that you'd lose if he was in the second round.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I like the idea of them playing together. I think that probably helps Shedeur significantly. I think it does set things up really interestingly for Deion Sanders to New York. ... What's the buyout? And then it really doesn't matter if you want the buyout, whatever. I mean, they could make that move, but it does set it up really interestingly if things go south in New York."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The New York Giants added two veteran quarterbacks during the offseason: Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The "Big Blue" was thought to be thinking about adding a young quarterback for the future, but that might not be the case after their busy offseason.

Finishing the draft with the former Colorado Buffaloes duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would be a dream scenario for the Giants, but it remains to be seen how they pull it off.

Ad

Deion Sanders sends strong message about Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter's attitudes

After Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter showed off their skills at their Pro Day, Deion Sanders praised the star duo and called them the "most bankable players in the draft.

"He and Travis Hunter, to me are the two most bankable two young men in this draft," Sanders said. "What could surprise you? Shedeur has given you four years of nothing but consistency. With some dysfunctional situations, but he's exceeded all expectations."
Ad

Sanders also touched on Hunter's greatness, saying that fans haven't seen anything like the cornerback/wide receiver before. This duo was great in college, and they have the chance to do the same at the pros.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी