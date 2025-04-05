Ex-NFL coach shares how Giants' move for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could lead Deion Sanders to New York

Former NFL coach Eric Mangini explained how Mel Kiper's idea of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter could prompt a Deion Sanders return to the NFC East. However, instead of returning to the Dallas Cowboys, Deion could join the New York Giants to coach Shedeur and Hunter again.

During Friday's installment of First Thing First, the former New York Jets coach detailed how the Giants trading back into the first round, in a scenario where Sanders' stock keeps dropping, could lay the ground to a potential Coach Prime arrival.

"The reason that you do trade back into the first round is especially if you think that guy's not going to start right away, you get the fifth year option if you draft him in the first round. So there's value there, because he can sit without you, still, without you losing the year of service that you'd lose if he was in the second round.

"I like the idea of them playing together. I think that probably helps Shedeur significantly. I think it does set things up really interestingly for Deion Sanders to New York. ... What's the buyout? And then it really doesn't matter if you want the buyout, whatever. I mean, they could make that move, but it does set it up really interestingly if things go south in New York."

The New York Giants added two veteran quarterbacks during the offseason: Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. The "Big Blue" was thought to be thinking about adding a young quarterback for the future, but that might not be the case after their busy offseason.

Finishing the draft with the former Colorado Buffaloes duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter would be a dream scenario for the Giants, but it remains to be seen how they pull it off.

Deion Sanders sends strong message about Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter's attitudes

After Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter showed off their skills at their Pro Day, Deion Sanders praised the star duo and called them the "most bankable players in the draft.

"He and Travis Hunter, to me are the two most bankable two young men in this draft," Sanders said. "What could surprise you? Shedeur has given you four years of nothing but consistency. With some dysfunctional situations, but he's exceeded all expectations."

Sanders also touched on Hunter's greatness, saying that fans haven't seen anything like the cornerback/wide receiver before. This duo was great in college, and they have the chance to do the same at the pros.

