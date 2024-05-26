"Notre Dame feels like the place for me": Mark Zackery IV after committing to Marcus Freeman's powerhouse ahead of 2024 season

Marcus Freeman has added a new cornerback to his roster for the 2024 college football season, as Mark Zackery IV has committed to Notre Dame. After another visit to Indiana in the spring, Zackery knew the Fighting Irish was his future.

The 5-foot-10, 164-pound cornerback is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ranked No. 59 in the 2025 class.

"Notre Dame feels like the place for me," Zackery said to 247Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His final choices included Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Michigan, and Florida, despite having offers from programs like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State.

"I felt like there was no need for me to go to the other places when I know where my heart is and where I want to be," he said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Obviously there is a connection with coach Freeman and coach Mickens," Zackery noted. "It’s also just the fit for me. Coach Mickens is a great defensive backs’ coach."

With a 3.92 GPA and a clear vision for his future, the commitment of Mark Zackery to Notre Dame adds another star to Marcus Freeman's powerhouse program.

Also read: “Notre Dame at 5 is crazy” — Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin takes subtle dig at Marcus Freeman’s crew for post-spring Top 25 rankings

Mark Zackery IV sees his potential growing at Notre Dame

Notre Dame’s latest addition is confident about his future in South Bend, seeing the success of players like Sauce Gardner and Ben Morrison, who thrived under defensive backs coach Mike Mickens.

“The development piece is big,” Zackery emphasized. “I feel like there is a lot more that can go into my game. I’ve only been playing cornerback for three years. I feel like [Mickens is] one of those guys who can develop me as a player but also as a man outside football.”

A star of Ben Davis’ Class 6A state championship team, Mark Zackery made his impact felt on both sides of the ball last season. He recorded 39 tackles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries on defense while catching 53 passes for 823 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

“I know they like to play their guys a lot of places (in the secondary),” Zackery explained.

He’s ready to take on any role, whether at corner, nickel, or safety, under Mickens' guidance.

Also read: Former Super Bowl champ and Michigan state WR's son commits to Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman preps to go all-in ahead of 2024 season