Notre Dame football spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Fighting Irish players who've entered the transfer portal window

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have lost several players from last season's roster since the spring transfer portal opened on Wednesday. After leading the Irish to the national title game last season, Coach Marcus Freeman hopes to lead the program to another successful year, but he will have to adjust to his recent roster changes.

The Fighting Irish began spring training camp on March 19. Freeman held practices until April 12, when they hosted their Blue and Gold Spring Game. The team seemed to be moving forward for the 2025 season. However, the coach lost more players because of the spring transfer portal.

Here are all the players who have left Notre Dame ahead of the upcoming season.

Notre Dame football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

Zac Yoakam, Kicker

Zac Yoakam decided to transfer out of Notre Dame after three years. On Thursday, the kicker announced on Instagram that he was entering the spring transfer portal with two years left of eligibility. Yoakam said that he wanted to continue his development and pursue opportunities for his position.

Last season, Yoakam was the backup kicker with a 40% field goal completion. His longest field goal was 42 yards in the Fighting Irish's 31-13 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Oct. 19, 2024.

Yoakam aims to join a team that will give him a chance to be the starting kicker for his senior year.

Rino Monteforte, Long snapper

Long snapper Rino Monteforte announced his plan to enter the portal as a graduate transfer on Instagram earlier this week.

Monteforte, who appeared in all 16 games for Notre Dame in 2024, still has two seasons of eligibility.

Kennedy Urlacher, Safety

Kennedy Urlacher has left Freeman's team after one season. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday that he had entered the spring transfer portal on X (formerly Twitter). The former Fighting Irish safety confirmed the report by reposting it.

He had 12 total tackles (seven solo) as a freshman. His best performance was in the team's 66-7 win against the Purdue Boilermakers on Sep. 14, 2024. Urlacher had three total tackles (two solo) and deflected a pass attempt.

He has three years of eligibility that could make him desirable for a team needing a safety.

Steve Angeli, Quarterback

Steve Angeli is the most notable star who has exited Notre Dame ahead of the 2025 season. He was the backup quarterback for three years on the team. On Thursday, Pete Nakos reported that Angeli has entered the transfer portal.

Last season, he completed 24 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight of his junior year was when Notre Dame defeated Purdue. Angeli contributed to the victory with 6 of 9 completed passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Angeli has a career total of 58 passes for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. His decision to leave the Fighting Irish may lead him to join a team and become a starting quarterback in his senior year.

