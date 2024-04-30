Notre Dame QB 2024: Who will replace Sam Hartman? 3 potential candidates for Fighting Irish's QB1 spot

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman was signed by the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent and was bestowed with a $20,000 signing-on bonus and a $225,000 base salary, as per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Hartman, who spent five years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before transferring to Notre Dame for his final season under coach Marcus Freeman, now leaves a void for Freeman to fill at the quarterback position.

Who might be the potential replacements?

Notre Dame QB 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish acquired quarterback Riley Leonard from the transfer portal after he transferred from the Duke Blue Devils. The explosive quarterback got an ankle injury in September ironically against Notre Dame.

Leonard had multiple surgeries on his ankle, which sidelined him from the spring game. It has been a nervous wait for coach Freeman who remains hopeful for the QB's recovery.

Steve Angeli was the QB2 behind Sam Hartman last season, but he has his work cut out for him this year with the signing of Leonard and the emergence of other options. He went 34-of-44 for 504 yards resulting in 7 touchdowns and 1 interception including rushing for 27 yards last season.

Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Kenny Minchey displayed promise in his performance during the spring game and is likely to enter the QB1 competition should Leonard's recovery be delayed. He went 12-of-19 for 123 yards resulting in 1 touchdown and 1 interception while rushing 6 times for 48 yards and a touchdown during the game.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli expressed high praise for Minchey after spring practice.

“Kenny can pass the football,” Guidugli said. “Kenny makes some throws, some off-balance throws, some touch throws, that every now and then you’re looking to the sideline like, ‘Wow, did y’all see that?’

“There’s not a window small enough that he doesn’t think he can throw the ball through. Gunslinger. He don’t see a pass he don’t like. You like that, but you have to harness that.”

Freshman CJ Carr comes with a big reputation and is likely to be a backup quarterback, although he impressed during the Blue and Gold spring game.

New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was acquired from the LSU Tigers where he led one of the nation's top offenses and turned quarterback Jayden Daniels into a Heisman Trophy winner. Notre Dame QBs will be happy to work with him.