Was Sam Hartman on QB1? Taking a closer look at the QB depth chart of Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is considered one of college football's best talents in his position alongside prospects like North Carolina's Drake Maye and USC's Caleb Williams.

In Sunday's annual season matchup for Notre Dame against Navy, Hartman was QB1 and showed fans his full range of skills. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 251 yards, resulting in four touchdowns.

Hartman was brought in after former QB Tyler Buchner got injured early last season. Buchner later left for Alabama following former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to the Crimson Tide, leaving Hartman as the undisputed starting QB.

At Wake Forest, Hartman left as the ACC's all-time passer, and he showed signs of thriving under the new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker's system against Navy.

The Notre Dame quarterback depth chart contains Kenny Minchey, Steve Angeli and Dylan Devezin.

Sophomore Steve Agneli is the favorite to clinch the backup spot, although true freshman Kenny Minchey showed enough during spring training to make it a competition.

Does Sam Hartman raise Notre Dame's level?

Sam Hartman entered the transfer portal after playing for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for five years. Coach Marcus Freeman immediately snapped him up and is the designated starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish.

Hartman is considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football mostly due to his extensive experience of five years. He is also immensely talented and holds the ACC record for touchdown passes with 110.

Last year, he was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter Syndrome, necessitating several surgeries, one of which involved the removal of a rib near the collarbone.

Hartman took the unusual step of having it carved into a necklace by his mum, and he hopes that the good luck when he wears it will help Notre Dame clinch a playoff spot.

So, can Notre Dame clinch a CFP spot?

The Associated Press preseason poll ranked the Fighting Irish at No. 13, and the challenge for Marcus Freeman this season is to get the Fighting Irish a college football playoff spot.

They will have to get through some tough opposition in addition to the slightly easier fixtures in their schedule. First up will be a matchup against No. 3 ranked Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish also have matchups against the USC Trojans and Clemson Tigers. All of those teams are ranked in the top 10 of AP's preseason poll.

Having the dynamism and experience of quarterback Sam Hartman certainly helps. Combined with the talent of returning running back Audric Estime, Freeman has a roster packed with experience and leadership in key areas.

The minimum expectation for Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish is a college football playoff spot.