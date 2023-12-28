Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard spends a fun day of fishing with longtime GF Molly Walding

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard and his girlfriend, Molly Walding, are enjoying the college football offseason amid the holiday festivities. After his recent transfer to the Fighting Irish, the ex-Duke Blue Devils signal-caller spent a day fishing with his girlfriend.

Molly Walding took to Instagram to post a photo of Leonard with a fishing rod in one hand and a recently caught fish in the other. Leonard rocked a cool outfit featuring a brown hoodie, light blue jeans and a cap.

Screenshot via Instagram [Credits: molly.walding]

The couple is celebrating six years of being in a relationship. Earlier in the day, Molly Walding posted a picture on Instagram with the caption:

"See you tomorrow!!!!! Eeeeek! Happy 6 years."

Will Riley Leonard be the X-factor for Notre Dame?

This week, the Fighting Irish secured a quarterback duo that could shape their destiny in the upcoming season – CJ Carr and Riley Leonard. The Fighting Irish have solidified both short and long-term strategies for the crucial position.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman admired Leonard's qualities, particularly his teamwork and leadership potential. Leonard, who played in Duke’s win in the Birmingham Bowl even after committing to the Irish, speaks a lot about his character.

"He's a complete quarterback, Freeman said. "In short yardage situations, the ability to put his shoulder down and say 'I’m not going to be denied.' But then, in the passing game, he can make every single throw.

"He's accurate, but he also can extend plays with his legs, and now he has a true ability to make you respect him by pulling the ball in some of those zone-read situations."

Leonard's skill set will add a new dimension to Notre Dame's offense. In the 2022 season, the rising senior had 2,967 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with a 64% completion rate. Apart from passing, Leonard added 699 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

As Riley Leonard joins the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the prospect of a revamped offensive strategy for the upcoming season becomes a compelling storyline. His impact could indeed be the X-factor that defines Notre Dame's 2024 college football season.

