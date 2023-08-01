Notre Dame renews 10-year Under Armour contract worth $10,000,000 annually, making it one of the richest apparel deals in CFB history: Report

Notre Dame has reportedly signed a lucrative long-term deal with Under Armour.

According to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, the Fighting Irish renewed their agreement with Under Armour for 10 more years in a deal worth $90 million. This makes it the most lucrative contract in college sports, with the program considered one of the most iconic brands.

The demand for Notre Dame's merchandise has made the school particularly desirable for kit manufacturers, including Adidas, the previous supplier. After months of speculation, the reported deal with Under Armour is a massive coup for the manufacturers.

Under Armour and The Fighting Irish had a pre-existing deal that was bound to expire soon, and the negotiation for this deal fell outside the exclusive negotiating window.

Dellenger announced the details of the deal on Twitter.

“Notre Dame is re-signing with Under Armour in a new 10-year contract believed to be the richest apparel deal in college athletics, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger tweeted. “The Irish’s new UA deal is expected to be worth more than $10 million annually in cash and gear.”

Dellenger further explained the factors that swung the deal in Under Armour's favor.

“Like its independence within football and exclusive television contract with NBC, Notre Dame officials enjoy being the apparel company’s most valuable and featured brand,” Dellenger said. “But the final determination in the decision was price, and Under Armour well outpaced the other offers, sources told Yahoo Sports.”

Notre Dame's indipendent status

The Indiana-based university has maintained its independent status amidst a flurry of conference realignment and expansion moves by major programs. The Fighting Irish have a national presence with fans scattered throughout the country.

Regardless of their status, they have appeared mainly in New Year's bowl games and college football playoff games through the years. It also helps that they had a huge deal with NBC that kept them afloat financially.

The Fighting Irish have an exclusive television deal with NBC that pays $22 million annually to televise their home games. Last year, it was speculated that they were asking for a $75 million deal from NBC to stay independent.

Former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, a Notre Dame alumni, was working behind the scenes to add the program to the fold before he left for the Chicago Bears.

The Fighting Irish have stayed independent for 135 years! The enormous Under Armour deal shows just how they've managed such a feat.