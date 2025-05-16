"Oh he dressed up": CFB fans delighted by Bill Belichick's Good Morning America appearance amid Jordon Hudson drama

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has been at the center of drama for the past few weeks. The drama started in late April at an interview with CBS Mornings during his promotional tour for his new book, "The Art of Winning." At the interview, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shut down a question about how the couple met.

Ad

This clip of Hudson went viral and caused a lot of drama for Belichick and UNC. At the interview, Belichick was also not in his best outfit. Instead, he was wearing an old sweater with a hole near the collar. However, he chose to change things up for his appearance on Good Morning America on Friday morning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Belichick's appearance on Good Morning America was much more formal. Rather than wearing casual clothing, he wore a full suit and tie. Fans reacted to a clip of him on the show in the comments on X. They were also happy to see Bill Belichick perform well in an interview after the CBS Mornings debacle.

"Oh he dressed up," one fan wrote.

"Nice to see a respectful interview of a man who deserves our respect," one fan commented.

Ad

"Good interview and I appreciate the fact that they didn't focus so much on his personal life. Most people when they hear Bill want to hear his thinking on the game of football," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Solid interview — credit deserved on both sides. Bill didn’t answer the “advice” question, but gave a somewhat insightful response to his new world at UNC and college athletics," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Just awesome stuff here. Great insight on how a great coach operates and plus to what the team needs to hear," one fan commented.

"Good interview and Bill nailed it," one fan added.

Bill Belichick's new book was released in early May

Bill Belichick has been on a promotional tour for his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football." His book was released on May 6 and is about the lessons he has learned from his long career as a football coach.

Belichick is one of the most successful NFL head coaches of all time, winning six Super Bowls as the leader of the New England Patriots dynasty in the 2000s and 2010s. He will try to apply what helped him win in the NFL to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More