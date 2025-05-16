"Oh he dressed up": CFB fans delighted by Bill Belichick's Good Morning America appearance amid Jordon Hudson drama

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick has been at the center of drama for the past few weeks. The drama started in late April at an interview with CBS Mornings during his promotional tour for his new book, "The Art of Winning." At the interview, Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, shut down a question about how the couple met.
This clip of Hudson went viral and caused a lot of drama for Belichick and UNC. At the interview, Belichick was also not in his best outfit. Instead, he was wearing an old sweater with a hole near the collar. However, he chose to change things up for his appearance on Good Morning America on Friday morning.
Belichick's appearance on Good Morning America was much more formal. Rather than wearing casual clothing, he wore a full suit and tie. Fans reacted to a clip of him on the show in the comments on X. They were also happy to see Bill Belichick perform well in an interview after the CBS Mornings debacle.
"Oh he dressed up," one fan wrote.
"Nice to see a respectful interview of a man who deserves our respect," one fan commented.
"Good interview and I appreciate the fact that they didn't focus so much on his personal life. Most people when they hear Bill want to hear his thinking on the game of football," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"Solid interview — credit deserved on both sides. Bill didn’t answer the “advice” question, but gave a somewhat insightful response to his new world at UNC and college athletics," one fan wrote.
"Just awesome stuff here. Great insight on how a great coach operates and plus to what the team needs to hear," one fan commented.
"Good interview and Bill nailed it," one fan added.
Bill Belichick's new book was released in early May
Bill Belichick has been on a promotional tour for his new book, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football." His book was released on May 6 and is about the lessons he has learned from his long career as a football coach.
Belichick is one of the most successful NFL head coaches of all time, winning six Super Bowls as the leader of the New England Patriots dynasty in the 2000s and 2010s. He will try to apply what helped him win in the NFL to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
