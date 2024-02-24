"Oh my lucky stars, it's a white CB": Iowa star Cooper DeJean’s absence from 2024 NFL Combine draws a new wave of attention

Per multiple reports, Cooper DeJean, who is a potential first-round pick, won't be participating in the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis next week. He is still recovering from a lower-leg injury he sustained in mid-November, which ended his season.

According to The Athletic's NFL draft analyst, Dan Brugler, DeJean is planning to hold a workout session for interested teams in late April as part of the upcoming NFL draft process. The cornerback from Iowa suffered a leg injury during a practice towards the end of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, his absence at the 2024 NFL Combine has drawn renewed attention on social media platforms.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Oh my lucky stars, it's a white CB,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“A lot of the mocks I’m seeing are listing him as a safety, is that really his projected position? We NEED a white corner,” another tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“I like it… better for the Packers,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

“He could end up being another Jason Sehorn that use to play for giants in 90s,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“You spelled ‘safety’ wrong,” another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

DeJean is a versatile DB who can play both outside and in the slot as a corner. He missed important games, including the Big Ten Championship and Citrus Bowl, due to his season-ending injury.

Cooper DeJean's adaptability in the playing position

DeJean can play as a corner either outside or in the slot, a safety in deep or in the box, and even as a linebacker.

Despite his injury and missed time, DeJean was still named the Defensive Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year in the Big Ten and was a consensus All-American selection.

Over the last two seasons, DeJean has recorded seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns, and 13 total passes defensed. In addition to his defensive skills, DeJean is also an excellent returner, having scored a touchdown on a 70-yard punt return in 2023.

Experts predict that the 21-year-old will be a first-round pick and he is currently interviewing with teams to understand who is interested in drafting him later this year.

Cooper DeJean demonstrates remarkable athleticism during gameplay, achieved a flying ten in only 0.92 seconds, and completed a 20-yard sprint from a two-point stance in 2.39 seconds.

Also Read: Cooper DeJean Injury: What happened to Iowa CB ahead of NFL Combine?