Ohio State Buckeyes send a 3-word message to Cincinnati Bengals star Sam Hubbard following shocking retirement

Ohio State Football honored former Buckeye and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard with a heartfelt message following his unexpected retirement from the NFL.

Ad

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native, played a crucial role in the Bengals' resurgence. In the 2022 AFC Championship Game, he sacked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice late in regulation, helping force overtime. Cincinnati went on to win, securing its first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years.

On Wednesday, Ohio State's official X/Twitter account shared Hubbard’s farewell post, adding three simple words:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Buckeye for Life”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on his seven-year career, Hubbard expressed his deep gratitude:

"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me," Hubbard said via social media.

"I could not have done any of this alone. To the fans — Who Dey Nation — I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud," he added.

Ad

A standout at Archbishop Moeller High School, Cincinnati drafted Hubbard in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played 104 regular-season games for the Bengals, starting 88 straight from 2019-24.

Over his career, the DE tallied 38.5 sacks, leaving an impact on the Bengals' defense and helping the franchise reclaim its place among the league’s elite.

Sam Hubbard was the heart of the Bengals

Sam Hubbard (94) on a keeper in the first quarter - Source: Imagn

Week 18 of the 2023 season was a meaningless game on paper. The Bengals had been eliminated from playoff contention a week earlier. They were 0-5 in the AFC North. The Browns had already secured their postseason spot and weren’t playing their starters. It was the definition of a throwaway game.

Ad

Yet, while many teammates with lingering injuries were shut down for the offseason, Sam Hubbard refused to sit out. According to The Athletic, he had battled an ankle injury for months, sacrificing performance to keep the Bengals’ faint playoff hopes alive with Jake Browning filling in for the injured Joe Burrow.

It wasn’t just any ankle injury: it required major surgery, including tightrope stabilization and deltoid reconstruction, leaving him in a walking boot for much of the offseason.

Ad

Despite that, when asked if he was playing, Hubbard said:

“Didn’t think twice about it,” he said. “I came this far. I’m playing. I’m finishing the year strong. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t leave my guys hanging.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

He played through a grade 3 hamstring tear in training camp rather than opt for season-ending surgery. He also fought through a calf injury in late 2022, grinding through pain in the playoffs before his historic 98-yard sprint.

Before Hubbard and his close friend Burrow emerged as team captains in 2021, the Bengals lacked direction. Hubbard was at the heart of the team's defense, a leader whose impact will resonate in Cincinnati long after his final snap.

Also Read: Why did Sam Hubbard retire? Exploring reasons behind Bengals star’s decision

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.