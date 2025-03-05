Why did Sam Hubbard retire? Exploring reasons behind Bengals star’s decision

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone from being the weakest team in the NFL to a consistent playoff contender in recent years thanks in large part to defensive end Sam Hubbard. After playing for the Bengals for seven years, the Cincinnati native is retiring from the game at the age of 29.

Ad

As he concluded his retirement announcement on social media on Wednesday, Hubbard said, "To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the statement, Hubbard explained that he is leaving the NFL to start a "new chapter" in his life. He pointed out his desire to pursue new business ventures, continue his work with the Sam Hubbard Foundation and prioritize his family and health as the main reasons for leaving the NFL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hubbard carried a hamstring injury into the 2024 season. He chose to play despite the problem, finishing the season with two sacks in 14 games, as the team was faced with additional defensive issues.

Ad

During his seven-year career, Hubbard appeared 104 times and started all of the Bengals' games in the 2021 season, which saw them make a run to the Super Bowl where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to his achievements on the gridiron, Hubbard has been an influential member of the community, founding the Sam Hubbard Foundation to provide Cincinnati residents with access to food, schooling and a healthy way of life. He was nominated twice for the NFL's coveted Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors players for their on-field accomplishments and off-field efforts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Hubbard: Career earnings

Sam Hubbard signed a four-year, $3.61 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, which included over $900,000 signing bonus, after being selected as the 77th pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Bengals underlined their devotion to Hubbard when they signed him to a four-year, $40 million extension in 2021.

The former Ohio State University defensive player earned $35.6 million over his seven-year NFL career, according to Spotrac.

Hubbard participated in 104 regular season games and had an 88-game starting run from 2019 to 2024. In his career, he recorded 38.5 sacks, 398 tackles, 236 solo tackles, 55 tackles for loss, 16 pass deflections, one interception, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.