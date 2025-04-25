Ohio State coach Brian Hartline’s wife laughs off husband’s Thanos comparison after historical draft run ft. Emeka Egbuka

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most prestigious programs in college football. They won the national championship last season, but that is not the only indicator of their success, as the Buckeyes consistently get their players drafted into the NFL.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has coached its wide receivers since 2018 and has seen a lot of success. On Thursday, he had another success story as Emeka Egbuka was selected at No. 19 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Egbuka was the fifth Buckeyes wide receiver drafted in the first round in the last four seasons. The team's official Instagram account made a funny post comparing Hartline to the Marvel character, Thanos. His face was spliced over Thanos' while wearing the infinity gauntlet. Hartline's wife, Kara, laughed at it and reposted it on her Instagram story.
Kara Hartline was active on her Instagram story during the draft, and when Egbuka was selected, she joked that she now needs to be a Buccaneers fan.
"Ahhh. A bucs fan now!!" Kara wrote.
Emeka Egbuka is the fifth Ohio State wide receiver drafted in the first round over the past four seasons
Emeka Egbuka had a stellar fourth season with the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2024. He bounced back after missing significant time due to injuries in the previous campaign, as he registered 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.
While he worked a lot to earn his success, Buckeyes OC Brian Hartline also deserves some credit. It is not a coincidence that he has had many wide receivers picked in the first round in recent years.
Before Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected at No. 4 last year by the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was drafted by Seattle at No. 20. Two Buckeyes wide receivers were taken in 2022, Garrett Wilson by the Jets at No. 10, and Chris Olave by the Saints at No. 11.
