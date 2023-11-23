It's that time of the year again. The unbeaten Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor to face off against arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, who also have a flawless record at The Big House.

Coach Ryan Day has lost the last two encounters against Jim Harbaugh amid accusations of the Buckeyes not being physical enough and not having a refined running game.

On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd was full of praise for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and made some comments about Day's team that didn't go down well with Buckeyes fans.

"Yesterday was your classic question to say something nice about Ryan Day, a coach that he now controls," Cowherd said.

"Harbaugh is completely in Ohio State's head. They are absolutely convinced that 'he is only winning doing it with cheating, advanced scouting. Nah, bro, that’s not it."

Ohio State fans on X (formerly called Twitter) went on the warpath against Cowherd following his comments. One tweeted:

"Colin Cowherd has been riding Harbaughs D since this story broke"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Does Colin Cowherd have a point about the Ohio State Buckeyes?

The statistics pulled up by Colin Cowherd during his "The Herd with Colin Cowherd Show" make for damning reading for Buckeyes fans.

"Ohio State's run game is eighth in the Big Ten! Not the country, eighth in the Big Ten! Michigan has one of the nation's best running games. No. 2 in Power Five rushing touchdowns.

"Why does that matter? The last 21 times Michigan and Ohio State have played, the team that rushed for more yards, won," Cowherd detailed.

A few weeks ago when the Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, former Irish coach Lou Holtz, on NBC, accused the Buckeyes of not being physical enough to win the big games:

"You look at Coach Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there.

"I’m proud of that. However, he has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice and everybody beats him because they’re more physical than Ohio State," Holtz said.

Coach Ryan Day responded fiercely to the accusations after the win against Notre Dame, especially the part about losing to Michigan twice.

“We’re not going to stand for that,” Day said, “because it’s not even close to true.

"We had one bad half a couple of years ago in Ann Arbor. The second half. But every game we play, we’re physical. I don’t know where that narrative comes from.”

With the big game against the Wolverines fast approaching, the same accusations are being leveled at Ryan Day's Buckeyes. Hence, this is the perfect time to put the accusations to bed against an unbeaten Michigan Wolverines team.