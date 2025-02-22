Ohio State Football announces Spring Showcase after National Championship win 

The Ohio State Buckeyes are changing their spring game for what will be called a “spring showcase” this year. The event will be held at Ohio Stadium on Apr. 12 and tickets are already on sale.

Ad

While little information is available on the format of the traditional scrimmage, general admission will cost $8 for adults and $6 for children. The best seats in the house will cost $115.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Because of their run to the national championship, the Buckeyes have a crowded schedule to begin the year. Instead of beginning to practice the week before spring break, they will do it a week after the break with only 15 practices.

The new schedule will give players a little more time to recover and prepare after Ohio State won the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 20. This means players have only had about a month off at this point.

Ad

While the Buckeyes will alter the way they hold the spring showcase, they are not canceling the event. Texas, Oregon, and USC have canceled their spring games and Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said the Cornhuskers are also likely to do so due to tampering concerns.

Head coach Ryan Day recently talked about the spring game on Monday during a public meeting with the Ohio State Board of Trustees, the Wexner Medical Center Board and the Athletics Committee.

Ad

"I think we have to be smart about how we handle this," Day said. "When you look at the NFL model and they're playing the number of games that they play in the NFL, we just played 16 games.

"So, to think that we can continue with the same spring game or spring practice model, I think, is asking for trouble because of the amount of games now."

Ad

More college programs are adopting a similar model to that of NFL OTAs. With such a long season for CFP teams, it could become the norm soon.

Ohio State announced additions and promotions to the coaching staff

Ryan Day officially announced the Ohio State coaching staff moves for the 2025 season on Thursday. There will be two new members on the staff, defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and offensive line coach and running game coordinator Tyler Bowen.

Ad

Patricia is a former NFL head coach with the Detroit Lions and is coming off a stint as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots. Bowen is moving to Columbus from Virginia Tech, where he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

As for promotions, Brian Hartline and Keenan Bailey were named co-offensive coordinators, but will still coach the wide receivers and tight ends, respectively.

Other promotions at Ohio State include Billy Fessler to quarterbacks coach, Matt Guerrieri to pass game coordinator, and Tim Walton to co-defensive coordinator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place