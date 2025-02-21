"RIP college spring games": CFB fans saddened by Steve Sarkisian's latest revelation on Texas' Spring Game

The Texas Longhorns became the latest program to scratch their spring game. In an interview with FanDuel TV host Kay Adams, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed there would be no spring game from now on in Austin.

Texas joins a growing number of schools canceling their spring showcase scrimmages. Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule said the school was unlikely to hold the game weeks ago, while the USC Trojans already canceled the event.

One reason teams cancel their spring games is the wear and tear of a longer season. Another is teams tampering with players, which has been a major concern, as the spring transfer portal window opens shortly after the games. Rhule even said that tampering is the reason Nebraska canceled their traditional matchup.

Instead of the spring game, Sarkisian said Texas will hold something more related to NFL OTAs than a typical college program.

As expected, fans reacted to Steve Sarkisian’s announcement on social media and many of them expressed disappointment over the changing college football landscape.

"sad. RIP college spring games. It was fun while it lasted." A fan said.

"I hate this with every fiber in my body. Spring games are the only chance for some fans to watch their teams play. They can’t afford to watch regular season games in-person. Hate hate hate this trend." Another fan added.

"For all you worried about there. This will become the new thing. There will be spring games but they won’t be open to the public or for the media to see. They will do them in the practice facilities." A fan wrote.

Other fans either blamed or defended Matt Rhule for the decision since the Cornhuskers head coach was the first one to complain about tampering.

"@CoachMattRhule setting a trend. Until the ncaa changes transfer portal rules this will be the new norm." A fan said.

"Matt Rhule a trend setter," another fan added.

"Rhule got unwarranted hate for starting this. Chess not checkers," a fan wrote.

Texas Longhorns to welcome Chad Scott to their coaching staff

According to reports by Yahoo Sports, former West Virginia offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Chad Scott, is set to join the Texas Longhorns as running backs coach. Scott arrived at Morgantown in 2019 and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Scott has also had stops at Troy, Texas Tech, Kentucky and North Carolina. He will be tasked to coach the running backs room spearheaded by CJ Baxter.

He will replace Tashard Choice, who left the Longhorns to join Dan Campbell’s staff with the Detroit Lions. Choice oversaw the development of NFL running backs Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks.

