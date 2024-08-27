Ohio State HC Ryan Day has perfect reaction to Connor Stalions Netflix documentary question

Ryan Day isn’t interested in catching the latest buzz around Connor Stalions' Netflix documentary. The streaming giant released a new doc - 'Untold: Sign Stealer, featuring Stalions and his side of the story in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Day was asked about the documentary and its focus on the former Michigan football analyst at the center of the sign-stealing scandal. The Ohio State coach delivered a straightforward response that got some smiles on the reporters' faces:

“No”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

It looks like Day’s focus is firmly on Ohio State’s season ahead. The Buckeyes, who have fallen short in their battles against Michigan in the last three years, face immense pressure to turn the tide and clinch the Big Ten title this year.

Day won’t have to deal anymore with former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s now with the NFL’s L.A. Chargers and was also the centerpiece in the NCAA investigations last year. Harbaugh was even suspended for several games in 2023 owing to his involvement.

Connor Stalions' attorney accused Ohio State of privacy breach

Connor Stalions is now pointing fingers at Ohio State. In the newly released Netflix documentary, Stalions’ attorney, Brad Beckworth, accused Ohio State of illegally obtaining his client’s personal information during the investigation.

Beckworth implied that Ohio State had a role in breaching Stalions' privacy, claiming,

"We believe that Connor’s personal, private data was breached by someone who did not have permission to do that. If it’s true that came from somebody associated or tied to the Ohio State University, and we think it was, if I was going to try to do right, I might be focused on that."

The NCAA's investigation into Stalions revealed that he purchased tickets to at least 12 Ohio State games between 2021 and 2023, with records showing that some tickets were either resold or used by others to send him video footage.

However, Beckworth alleges that Stalions' email was hacked, a claim the NCAA investigator did not confirm.

Also read: Connor Stalions denies attending CMU vs Michigan State game in latest sign-stealing doc: “I don’t recall attending a specific game there, no”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place