The Michigan Wolverines might be hiring Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh, who is the latest college football head coach to depart his program in the offseason. Harbaugh is set to join the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

It has been heavily rumored that current offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will become the next Michigan Wolverines' head coach.

This has been repeated by Paul Finebaum, who historically was not a supporter of Harbaugh. While echoing the idea that Sherrone Moore will be the next Michigan coach, he also spoke about two issues that Moore will have to face immediately as the season starts in September.

"The Big Ten is not what it was this year. You've got those four schools coming over from the PAC 12. (9:25)

“ This is not this year's Ohio State team... They have loaded up, especially in the portal." (9:50)

What are the two problems Sherrone Moore will face if he becomes the Wolverines' head coach?

Problem number one: The Ohio State Buckeyes

The first problem that Finebaum identified that Sherrone Moore will face concerns the Wolverines' arch-rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines face the Buckeyes on the last weekend of the regular season in a matchup that is known as “The Game." Normally this game can decide the fate of either team's seasons, where the winner makes the Big Ten championship game, and the loser does not.

For Wolverines fans, this game is the most important game to win, and the results of the game are the number one indicator of how the coach is doing.

Sherrone Moore already has one win against the Buckeyes, which happened in the 2023 season when Moore was temporarily in charge of the Wolverines due to Harbaugh's suspension.

But this year's Buckeyes team was nothing compared to the Wolverines. Next year, this will not be the case.

The Wolverines will come into next season having lost many key parts of their dominant championship-winning team. On the other hand, the Buckeyes have been able to gain many strong players in the transfer portal, like quarterback Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins. The addition of these talents will make both teams powerful, setting up what could be a tight affair for Moore and his Wolverines.

Problem number two: The New Big Ten

The second problem, identified by Finebaum, facing Moore next season concerns the conference they are in.

The Big Ten is having a massive realignment next year. Gone are the two divisions that denied a Michigan-Ohio State championship game. Now they are in one division featuring all the teams.

But it is not only the structure that has changed. Due to the demise of the Pac 12, the Big Ten will gain four former PAC 12 members.

The Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and the Washington Huskies are all joining the Big Ten next season. This will cause an issue for the Wolverines. The Wolverines will now be in direct competition with, not only their fellow Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State and Penn State, but also with the strongest teams from the West Coast, including the national championship runner-up Huskies.

Additionally, as well as facing these teams, they will face the Texas Longhorns in week 2.

This means that the schedule that Moore will face in his opening season will be an incredibly tough one. Sherrone Moore wants to be able to repeat the success of his predecessor but will have to work incredibly hard to get it.

