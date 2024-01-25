Throughout the majority of the 2023 CFB season, we saw Paul Finebaum have critical opinions about the Michigan Wolverines and their former head coach, Jim Harbaugh. But despite the criticisms, Harbaugh went on to emerge as the undefeated national champion by defeating the Washington Huskies.

After the monumental victory, Paul Finebaum came forward to give credit to the Wolverines for their performance. During an episode of ESPN's Get Up after the national championship game, Finebaum admitted to being wrong about the criticisms he had about the Wolverines and their chances of defeating Ohio State.

"This is truly remarkable. I don't want to be wrong about something. You never want to be wrong. But if you're going to be epically wrong, out of this constellation, out of this universe wrong, I'll take it. And I think Jim Harbaugh has silenced all those who silenced him in the early days."

Hilariously enough, this praise by Paul Finebaum just lasted a few days. In a recent episode of Ohio State Football on Letterman Row, the CFB analyst states that he has no recollection of the compliments he gave Harbaugh for his achievements.

And according to him, the reason behind this backtrack was that he was 'sleep-deprived' that day; thus, he does not remember admitting to being wrong.

I'll now add to that, just for clarification, I said that on national television on the 'Get Up' Show, I was sleep deprived. I got up Sunday morning on Pasadena, I went to the game, flew back overnight, didn't sleep, took a shower and did that show. So whatever I said about Jim Harbaugh, I have no recollection whatsoever", Finebaum said.

Now, Finebaum does not have to worry about covering Jim Harbaugh anymore. The 60-year-old has finalized a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers after speculations and rumors surrounding his coaching career and he will now be a part of the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh's next goal will likely be to win a Super Bowl

Harbaugh has quite a scintillating college coaching career to look back on. Over the years, he has compiled a 144-42 record and has led the Wolverines to three Big Ten championships, including their first natty since 1997.

Thus, Harbaugh fulfilled his dream of winning a natty during his stint in Ann Arbor. So it makes sense that he is now eyeing another accomplishment to add to his name after narrowly missing it out during his head coaching days with the San Francisco 49ers. And that is to win a Super Bowl. Could he fulfill this dream with the Chargers?

