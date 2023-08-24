Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. talked about the universal truth on Tuesday: training camps for college football teams are always grueling.

Even with the NCAA banning two-a-day practices, teams limiting the amount of time for full contact in full gear and advances in keeping players healthier, camp is still camp.

When asked about fellow receiver Xavier Johnson recently, Harrison said:

"I think X is the perfect example of what you want an Ohio State player to be. ... Just that explosiveness, I think, he kind of, might have lacked a little bit, just from certain injuries. I'm very excited to see what he can do when he's healthy. "

Then, in an interesting twist, Harrison talked about the difficult reality of preseason camps:

"Playing with injuries is part of the game. No one's really healthy especially after ... really going into week one. Just with the brutals of camp, no one's really healthy going into the season."

Football camps have often been described as an all-encompassing challenge: physically, mentally and emotionally.

Harrison Jr.'s rise with the Ohio State Buckeyes

Marvin Harrison Jr. enrolled at Ohio State University in 2021.

Harrison is considered a prodigy, as his father was a Hall of Fame receiver with the Indianapolis Colts for 13 seasons. The four-star prospect redshirted as a freshman and was named a Biletnikoff Award finalist last year.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is projected as a top three pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

