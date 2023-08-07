Is Marvin Harrison Jr. worth the hype? Notes on the top Big 10 prospects from Ohio State 

Ohio State doesn’t rebuild; it reloads.

Such is the case in 2023, as the Buckeyes have the ability to make a run at the college football playoffs if they get decent play at the quarterback spot. From an NFL Draft perspective, OSU could end up with twice as many top-100 selections compared to last April.

The conversation surrounding OSU’s next-level prospects starts with receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the former NFL great. Junior is a bit taller than his dad, though he’s not the same downfield threat. He’s a smart receiver as well as physically gifted.

Top NFL Draft prospects from Ohio State in 2023

Harrison consistently finds the open spot on the field, finds ways to separate from defensive backs and makes the reception with great fundamentals. He’s a hand catcher with a fluid and flawless style. Harrison has solid speed, though he’s not a burner. He’s more Garrett Wilson than Chris Olave and will be a top-12 pick next April.

In many ways, Emeka Egbuka does not get the credit he deserves playing next to Harrison. He’s slightly faster on the field and catches the ball extremely well. Egbuka was a consistent and reliable target last season for CJ Stroud and was very productive. He needs to find the end zone more, but he has the potential to be a No. 1 wideout on Sundays.

The Buckeyes have a pair of outstanding players on the defensive line starting with Michael Hall Jr. The redshirt sophomore is a quick, explosive gap penetrator who shows a lot of athleticism on the field. He’s constantly getting behind the line of scrimmage and disrupting the action. Hall is not a bulky defensive tackle and would be best in a one-gap scheme up front.

JT Tuimoloau can be similarly characterized at defensive end: athletic, explosive and disruptive. He’s a terrific pass rusher who gets a lot of force up the field, showing the ability to bend the edge with speed or get out into space and make plays in pursuit. While I gave Tuimoloau a second-round grade, there’s no doubt in my mind that he has first-round potential.

Denzel Burke will be the next highly rated corner to come from the Buckeyes program. He possesses excellent size, plays physical football and has a developing game. Burke needs to brush his technique, as he does a bit of face guarding, but he comes with a lot of upside.

I grade Steele Chambers two rounds higher than most of the scouts I’ve spoken with. He’s an athletic linebacker who plays assignment football and covers a tremendous amount of area on the field. Steele is outstanding in pursuit and shows the ability to stay 30-plus yards downfield in coverage.

The third-round grade I put on guard Donovan Jackson is considered low in the scouting community. Jackson is a fundamentally sound blocker who moves incredibly well on his feet.

Multiple scouts told me they felt Jackson was the Buckeyes’ best offensive lineman last year, better than Paris Johnson, the sixth pick of April’s draft. He’s a zone-blocking prospect, and there is an opinion Jackson could end up in the first round.

Ohio State NFL Prospects Grade Rnd Full Name Pos # Yr 4.22 1st Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 18 3Jr 4.02 1st Emeka Egbuka WR 2 3Jr 3.95 1-2 Michael Hall Jr. DT 51 3So 3.92 2nd JT Tuimoloau DE 1 3So 3.82 2nd Denzel Burke CB 15 3So 3.81 2nd Steele Chambers OLB 22 5Sr 3.79 3rd Donovan Jackson G 74 5Sr 3.78 3rd Tommy Eichenberg ILB 35 5Sr 3.62 3rd Lathan Ransom S 12 4Sr 3.57 4th Miyan Williams RB 3 4Jr 3.53 4th Jack Sawyer OLB 2 3So 3.48 5th TreVeyon Henderson RB 32 3So 3.47 5th Cade Stover TE 8 5Sr 3.42 5th Julian Fleming WR 4 4Sr 3.37 6th Josh Proctor S 41 6Sr 3.36 6th Matthew Jones G 55 5Sr 3.34 6th Ty Hamilton DT 58 4Jr 3.14 FA Cody Simon ILB 30 4Sr 3.05 FA Xavier Johnson WR 10 6Sr 2.90 FA Ja'Had Carter S 14 5Sr