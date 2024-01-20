The Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. recently posted an Instagram story for his fiancee, Jayda Coleman, ahead of the 2024 softball preseason.

He reposted a picture from the 3x national champion Coleman on his story with the caption:

"ALMOST SHOWTIME!!"

Bowman and Coleman also celebrated National Couple Day as they shared a snap on Instagram. Billy wore a black Nike hoodie and a beanie on his head.

On the other hand, Jayda was in a pink top that she complemented with a grey jacket and a black sling bag. Have a look:

The Oklahoma Sooners athletes got engaged a couple of weeks back in a private setting with friends and family.

Billy Bowman Jr. will return to Oklahoma for another year

Oklahoma fans can rejoice as safety Billy Bowman Jr. announced his decision to return for his senior season in 2024, putting aside any speculation about entering the NFL draft.

Despite initial uncertainty about his future following the regular season finale against TCU, Bowman, a former four-star recruit from Denton, Texas, has opted to continue his collegiate journey with the Sooners.

His performance in the 2023 season included 63 total tackles and six interceptions, ranking first in the Big 12 and second nationally. Recognized for his leadership qualities, he was voted a permanent captain by his teammates.

With key departures in the safety position, including senior Key Lawrence's transfer and Reggie Pearson exhausting his eligibility, Bowman is poised to guide a young defensive group in 2024.

Despite being overlooked for the Jim Thorpe Award this season, Bowman's return positions him as a strong contender for the prestigious honor next year. Coach Brent Venables praised Bowman's work ethic and dedication, emphasizing that the best is yet to come for the talented safety.

