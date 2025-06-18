Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy has 5-word response on John Mateer's "competitive mo*erf*ker" claim from CFB analyst

After quarterback Dillon Gabriel's departure, Sooners quarterback John Mateer is expected to bring Oklahoma's record back on track. The 6-foot prospect amassed 3,139 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.

On Wednesday, analyst Todd McShay commented on Mateer's competitiveness, which earned him a response from Sooners' GM Jim Nagy.

"John Mateer is one of the most competitive mo*erf*ers you'll ever see," McShay said.

Nagy dropped a five-word reaction to this remark:

"He ain't wrong, @OU_Football fans."

Is John Mateer a top contender for the Heisman Trophy? Insider shares the scoop

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious awards a college football player can win. After graduating from high school, John Mateer led Washington State to an 8-5 record.

Last year, he entered the transfer portal to play for Brent Venables' Oklahoma Sooners, who lost quarterback Dillon Gabriel to Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks.

In a podcast segment with On3, analyst J.D. Pickell shared a positive outlook toward the Texas native's future and even compared him to NFL quarterback Cam Ward.

"I’m not saying he’s going to win the Heisman Trophy," Pickell said. "I’m not saying he’s going to be the first overall pick. But the way they speak about John Mateer, the confidence they speak about John Mateer with."

On3's Ari Wasserman believes the same.

"This guy is unbelievable," Wasserman said. "Unbelievable. There is a legitimate chance that this is the guy holding up the Heisman at the end of the year, and I don't say that lightly."

Mateer has odds of +2500 to win the prestigious trophy, according to BetMGM, which translates to the sixth-best odds, running alongside Miami's Carson Beck and Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

However, the pressure to perform on the turf has ramped up. Last year, Oklahoma's conference realignment didn't pan out as expected, and the Sooners wrapped up poorly with a 6-7 record.

In an interview segment with 247Sports, NFL veteran Smoke Dixon called out Brent Venables to ramp up the Sooners' performance.

"You got Jim Nagy there for a reason," Dixon said. "You were close on the defensive side last year, you just needed some offensive pieces especially at QB. The pressure is on everybody, from the G. M, head coach, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and the QB that you brought over."

Mateer is scheduled to kick off the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against the Illinois State Redbirds.

