Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman is set to return for a seventh season thanks to an NCAA waiver approval. The decision was based on Bowman's season-ending injury in 2019, combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan.

OSU's senior associate athletics director for compliance, Ben Dyson, thanked the Texas Tech training staff for providing the necessary documentation.

While this news is a positive development for Oklahoma State Cowboys, it has triggered mixed reactions from college football fans. Some are expressing dissatisfaction, with one user (@_jacksonhays) commenting on Instagram:

"Please leave bro 🙏".

Let's look at some other fan reactions:

Alan Bowman is glad to be back at Oklahoma State

"Let's run it back...#GoPokes" is what Alan Bowman posted on Instagram after getting a rare seventh-year eligibility.

"I just heard back that I was granted another year of eligibility, and we have unfinished business,” Bowman said in a statement. “I love Stillwater and this program, so I’ll be back in 2024 to make a championship run."

Bowman's football journey began at Texas Tech in 2018, where he made headlines by throwing for 605 yards in a single game against Houston. This feat is unmatched by any active quarterback.

However, his trajectory faced a setback in his second season with the Red Raiders when a broken collarbone ended his year prematurely, leading to an extension of eligibility.

After transferring to Michigan, Bowman served as the Wolverines' backup in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, leveraging a redshirt year and gaining an additional year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Recording his career-best 3460 yards with 15 touchdowns in the 2023 season for the Cowboys, Alan Bowman is a key asset for Oklahoma State when it comes to offense. Mike Gundy would be happy to leverage the services of the experienced quarterback.

