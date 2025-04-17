“Oldest coach with the youngest girlfriend”: CFB fans react as UNC HC turns 73 years old

Fans have reacted to Bill Belichick turning 73 years old ahead of his first season at UNC. The North Carolina Tar Heels coach is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. Action Network's Brett McMurphy shared on X(formerly Twitter) that Belichick has become the oldest coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"Happy Birthday to North Carolina's Bill Belichick, who turns 73 today. Belichick is ACC's oldest head coach & oldest overall in FBS," McMurphy tweeted.

McMurphy's comments made fans point out that Belichick's girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, is 24 years old and took a dig at the UNC coach.

"The oldest coach with the youngest girlfriend.," a fan wrote.

"Ironically he has the youngest girlfriend of FBS coaches," another fan commented.

"Which makes it even more disgusting being with his girlfriend (Two face vomiting emojis)," a fan replied.

"But with the youngest girlfriend/spouse.," a fourth fan wrote.

"Is he taking his GF to chuck E cheese," a fan posted.

The couple has been dating since 2023 after meeting on a flight in 2021. Belichick and Hudson shared their relationship publicly last year, which sparked debate about their age difference. Despite the fans' remarks about their relationship, both have shown they are committed to dating each other.

Hudson shared several photos of herself and Belichick on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message to celebrate his birthday.

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame (Flame, birthday cake, heart hand, snake, ram, clinking glasses, heart of fire, balloon & sun emojis)," Hudson posted.

Although Belichick celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, he looks forward to making his coaching debut in college football.

Bill Belichick's preparation for the first season with UNC

Belichick decided to join the Tar Heels after stepping away from coaching the New England Patriots following the 2023 NFL season. Under his five-year deal, the UNC coach aims to help the Tar Heels compete against the best teams in the league and potentially win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

He has signed several key players to enhance the roster. One notable signing for the upcoming season is Bryce Baker, who could be the Tar Heels' new starting quarterback as a freshman. Baker joined the team after playing for the East Forsyth High School Eagles, where he completed 439 passes for 6,605 yards and 79 touchdowns.

The UNC coach made changes to the staff during the offseason to bolster the team's competitiveness in the ACC. One of the new hires was his son, Steve Belichick, who became the new defensive coordinator.

On April 12, the Tar Heels completed their spring training camp to prepare for the 2025 season. Belichick will kick off his first year as coach against the TCU Horned Frogs on Sep. 1.

