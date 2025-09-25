Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin drops 1-word reaction to ex-OSU coach Mike Gundy’s son Gunnar’s cryptic post on social media

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired on Tuesday after the Cowboys were beaten 19-12 by the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in Week 4 of college football action. The loss dropped the Cowboys to 1-2 for the season and meant that they had lost their last 11 games against FBS opposition. On Wednesday, the coach's son, Gunnar Gundy, dropped a lengthy quote on X by former president Theodore Roosevelt, where he supported the people who dared to do hard things, while criticizing people who never stuck their heads out for any venture. Gunnar, who is a quarterback, played under his father for the Cowboys between 2021 and 2023 before transferring to Emporia State University to continue his college football career. Charismatic Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin quote-tweeted Gunnar's tweet with a single word:&quot;Yep!!!&quot;Cowboys A.D reveals reason for Mike Gundy firingSince his appointment in 2005, Mike Gundy led the Oklahoma State Cowboys to 18 winning seasons, one Big 12 championship and 12 bowl wins, including a 170-90 record. As recently as 2023, the Cowboys reached the Big 12 championship game.After firing the long-time Oklahoma State coach, athletic director Chad Weiberg broke down the reasons why they fired Gundy, three games into the new college football season. &quot;I expected the results of this season to be different than they've been so far,&quot; Weiberg said &quot;That goes back to the expectation level that Coach Gundy has set for this program. I get that there's things right here in the here and now, this week, today, tomorrow. But we also have to be looking at what's better for the program over the next year, two years, five years.&quot;We have higher expectations than that, so when it doesn't appear that that was not going to be met, it felt like for the good of the program it was time to make this decision so that we could start the process of getting the program where we want it to be.&quot;After a 3-9 record last season and missing out on bowl eligibility for just the second time in his tenure, Mike Gundy was one of the coaches on college football's hot seat. He took a $1 million pay cut in a renegotiated contract in December, but Chad Weiberg revealed that the former OSU coach would be paid the full $15 million owed to him after his firing on Tuesday.