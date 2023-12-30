Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin makes his pick clear for Rose Bowl showdown - “Roll tide”

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin recently found himself in the hot seat during an interview on ESPN’s 'College GameDay'. Ahead of the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl against Penn State, Kiffin faced an unexpected question from Kirk Herbstreit regarding the Rose Bowl matchup between Alabama and Michigan.

Known for his tenure as an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide, Kiffin responded to Herbstreit's Rose Bowl query with a wry smile.

Acknowledging the caliber of both teams and coaches, Kiffin hesitated before dropping a decisive 'Roll Tide', as he said:

“Well, I wasn’t ready for that question, I mean those are two great teams, two great coaches, but I mean, c’mon Herbstreit. That’s a setup.”

The phrase is synonymous with Alabama's rallying cry, echoing Kiffin's three impactful years in Tuscaloosa, serving under Saban.

Ole Miss and the Peach Bowl: A milestone in sight for Lane Kiffin

As Lane Kiffin and the Rebels gear up for the Peach Bowl against Penn State, the stakes are high for Ole Miss. With a current record of 10-2, they aim to secure their first 11-win season in the 129-year history of the football program.

The matchup against Penn State is not only an opportunity for Ole Miss to achieve this milestone. It is also a chance for Lane Kiffin to break his 0-4 losing streak against his former employer, Alabama.

Penn State, entering the Peach Bowl with a 10-2 record, presents a formidable challenge, even with several key players opting out of the game.

Lane Kiffin, however, remains focused on the task at hand, emphasizing the importance of taking care of the ball and starting strong after a prolonged period without play:

"I think a key to the game whenever you’ve had long layoffs like this is taking care of the ball and coming out really fast after not playing for a while and tackling really well.”

Despite Penn State's opt-outs, Lane Kiffin acknowledges the talent on the opposing side and highlights the motivation of his team:

“Well, I don’t think they’re missing that many pieces. I see some really good-looking guys down there in warmups. So our guys are very motivated."

Final college football playoff

Looking beyond the Peach Bowl, the college football landscape is set for the final iteration of the four-team College Football Playoff.

The Rose Bowl will feature the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, the Sugar Bowl sees the No. 2 Washington Huskies take on the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.

Winners from each game will converge in Houston for the National Championship Game on January 8, 2024.

