Omarion Miller injury update: Latest news on Colorado WR for Delaware matchup in Week 2

Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller will not play in Saturday’s Week 2 game against Delaware, as coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Tuesday.

Ad

“Hamstring. He’s still out. Not practicing. Hasn’t done anything since the game,” Sanders said. “But you’ve got to understand, he’s a phenomenal wide receiver, but we have some phenomenal receivers on this roster. We’ve just got to give them opportunities to show themselves, because they’re really good.”

NCAA Football: Colorado at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during the season opener 27-20 loss against Georgia Tech and hasn’t practiced since. Under Sanders’ policy, players who don’t practice typically don’t suit up, and that’s the case for Miller this week as well.

Ad

Trending

Miller had one catch against Georgia Tech but still led the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 39. His absence will be a hit to Colorado’s offense, especially with injuries mounting across the roster. Wide receiver Joseph Williams is looking to be the primary wide receiver in the upcoming game.

This is Omarion Miller’s third season in Boulder, but injuries have limited him to just eight games so far. He has 22 career receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns, with his best season coming as a freshman.

Ad

Which Colorado players beside Omarion Miller are out for this week?

Apart from Omarion Miller, running back Dallan Hayden will also miss Saturday’s game. Hayden had been recovering from an undisclosed injury suffered during fall camp. Although he returned to practice this week, the team appears to be holding him out as a precaution, especially with Colorado favored by 23.5 points over Delaware.

Ad

Colorado will also be without several core defensive players: defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive end Samuel Okunlola, linebacker Kylan Salter and safety Terrance Love are all ruled out.

The Buffaloes will need other players to be at their best as they host Delaware with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT and will air live on FOX.

Omarion Miller’s status for Week 3 against Houston, Colorado’s Big 12 opener, remains uncertain.

Ad

Also Read:

Colorado vs. Delaware projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2 | 2025 College football season

"A team that's well coached": Deion Sanders gives Colorado's Week 2 opponent due credit after Buffs' big loss to Georgia Tech

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More