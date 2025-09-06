Omarion Miller injury update: Latest news on Colorado WR for Delaware matchup in Week 2

Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller will not play in Saturday’s Week 2 game against Delaware, as coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Tuesday.
“Hamstring. He’s still out. Not practicing. Hasn’t done anything since the game,” Sanders said. “But you’ve got to understand, he’s a phenomenal wide receiver, but we have some phenomenal receivers on this roster. We’ve just got to give them opportunities to show themselves, because they’re really good.”
Miller is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered during the season opener 27-20 loss against Georgia Tech and hasn’t practiced since. Under Sanders’ policy, players who don’t practice typically don’t suit up, and that’s the case for Miller this week as well.
Miller had one catch against Georgia Tech but still led the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 39. His absence will be a hit to Colorado’s offense, especially with injuries mounting across the roster. Wide receiver Joseph Williams is looking to be the primary wide receiver in the upcoming game.
This is Omarion Miller’s third season in Boulder, but injuries have limited him to just eight games so far. He has 22 career receptions for 489 yards and two touchdowns, with his best season coming as a freshman.
Which Colorado players beside Omarion Miller are out for this week?
Apart from Omarion Miller, running back Dallan Hayden will also miss Saturday’s game. Hayden had been recovering from an undisclosed injury suffered during fall camp. Although he returned to practice this week, the team appears to be holding him out as a precaution, especially with Colorado favored by 23.5 points over Delaware.
Colorado will also be without several core defensive players: defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot, defensive end Samuel Okunlola, linebacker Kylan Salter and safety Terrance Love are all ruled out.
The Buffaloes will need other players to be at their best as they host Delaware with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT and will air live on FOX.
Omarion Miller’s status for Week 3 against Houston, Colorado’s Big 12 opener, remains uncertain.
