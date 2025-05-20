"One of the most awkward interviews seen in my life": Bill Belichick's latest viral interview gets torched by Chris Russo

Bill Belichick’s appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to promote his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, drew sharp criticism from Chris Russo during Monday’s episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” Russo said the segment was “one of the most awkward interviews” he had ever seen and accused ABC of compromising its standards to secure Belichick for the appearance.

Ad

Michael Strahan conducted the interview, which ran for nine minutes and included a question about Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. She was not present during the segment. Hudson recently made headlines by interrupting a separate CBS interview with Belichick.

Russo, a contributor on ESPN’s “First Take,” said ABC gave Belichick “carte blanche” and failed to address major topics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“One of the most awkward interviews I've ever seen in my life,” Russo said. “What ABC did there, ABC gave carte blanche to Belichick. Bill, we want you on, tell us what questions you want us to ask.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

He criticized ABC for not asking about Malcolm Butler, Robert Kraft’s absence from the book, Belichick’s departure from New England, or the Atlanta Falcons job Belichick did not land in 2023.

“Michael Strahan was not Mike Wallace,” Russo said. “ABC was horrific. They sold their journalism chops to make sure Belichick, because he was in the news, was on the air.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belichick, now coaching at North Carolina, has been on a media tour to promote his book. His appearances have included “Sunday Morning” on CBS and now “Good Morning America.” Russo has criticized both segments, using multiple platforms to question the handling of Belichick’s interviews.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bill Belichick effect: UNC sells out season ticket allotment ahead of 2025 season

Bill Belichick’s addition to the North Carolina football program has led to a spike in ticket sales. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told Axios that the Tar Heels have sold out their full allotment of 20,000 season tickets for the 2025 season, according to the New York Post. The program did not sell out its season tickets last year.

Ad

The increased demand comes ahead of North Carolina’s Sept. 1 opener against TCU, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The school expects a revenue boost from added primetime exposure this season.

Bill Belichick joins a Tar Heels program that has lacked consistency in recent years within the ACC. With several months remaining before kickoff, off-field attention has focused on his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Also Read: Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's stylish ramp walk in "heels and bikini" at Miss Maine USA gets big shoutout from fishermen community

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More