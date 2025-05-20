"One of the most awkward interviews seen in my life": Bill Belichick's latest viral interview gets torched by Chris Russo

Bill Belichick’s appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” to promote his book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, drew sharp criticism from Chris Russo during Monday’s episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” Russo said the segment was “one of the most awkward interviews” he had ever seen and accused ABC of compromising its standards to secure Belichick for the appearance.
Michael Strahan conducted the interview, which ran for nine minutes and included a question about Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. She was not present during the segment. Hudson recently made headlines by interrupting a separate CBS interview with Belichick.
Russo, a contributor on ESPN’s “First Take,” said ABC gave Belichick “carte blanche” and failed to address major topics.
“One of the most awkward interviews I've ever seen in my life,” Russo said. “What ABC did there, ABC gave carte blanche to Belichick. Bill, we want you on, tell us what questions you want us to ask.”
He criticized ABC for not asking about Malcolm Butler, Robert Kraft’s absence from the book, Belichick’s departure from New England, or the Atlanta Falcons job Belichick did not land in 2023.
“Michael Strahan was not Mike Wallace,” Russo said. “ABC was horrific. They sold their journalism chops to make sure Belichick, because he was in the news, was on the air.”
Belichick, now coaching at North Carolina, has been on a media tour to promote his book. His appearances have included “Sunday Morning” on CBS and now “Good Morning America.” Russo has criticized both segments, using multiple platforms to question the handling of Belichick’s interviews.
Bill Belichick’s addition to the North Carolina football program has led to a spike in ticket sales. UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham told Axios that the Tar Heels have sold out their full allotment of 20,000 season tickets for the 2025 season, according to the New York Post. The program did not sell out its season tickets last year.
The increased demand comes ahead of North Carolina’s Sept. 1 opener against TCU, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The school expects a revenue boost from added primetime exposure this season.
Bill Belichick joins a Tar Heels program that has lacked consistency in recent years within the ACC. With several months remaining before kickoff, off-field attention has focused on his relationship with Jordon Hudson.
