“One of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen bruh” - CFB world reacts to Georgia players’ live stream on the sidelines after Orange Bowl success

In a historic display of dominance, the Georgia Bulldogs obliterated the Florida State Seminoles in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Saturday, setting records and leaving fans in awe.

Amidst the one-sided affair, one Georgia player, senior defensive lineman Warren Brinson, added an unexpected twist. With less than a minute remaining in the third quarter and Georgia comfortably leading by 39 points, Brinson took to Instagram Live while on the sidelines.

Fans were left surprised, as Brinson, an active participant in the game, shook his head on the live stream, creating a moment that some deemed disrespectful. The college football world swiftly reacted to Brinson's Instagram Live session:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"One of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen bruh."

Expand Tweet

The act of a player live streaming during a game, especially when the outcome is already determined, raises questions about sportsmanship and respect for the opponent.

While the Bulldogs showcased their dominance on the field, Brinson's sideline antics became a talking point. Here's how the CFB world reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time Georgia players have used social media to express their nonchalance during a blowout victory.

The Bulldogs players casually devoured wings on the sidelines during their overwhelming win over TCU in the previous year's national championship game.

While such behavior may be perceived as unsportsmanlike, it underscores the Bulldogs' confidence and nonchalant attitude during lopsided matchups.

Florida State's struggles and missed playoff opportunity

Florida State's once-promising season ended in disappointment, as they missed a coveted playoff spot despite clinching the ACC title. Affected by transfers, opt-outs and injuries, the Seminoles faced a significant talent drain, losing key contributors responsible for the bulk of their offensive production.

A season-ending leg injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis further compounded their challenges. Despite emerging as the Power 5 conference champion with an undefeated record, Florida State became the first team in the playoff era to finish undefeated.

They were left out of the College Football Playoff, marking a bitter conclusion to a season filled with missed opportunities.

Also Read: Why was FSU left out of the playoffs? Exploring the reasons behind CFP Committee's controversial snub of the Seminoles

On-Field Dominance: Georgia Bulldogs rewrite record books

Georgia's 63-3 demolition of the Florida State Seminoles not only secured their win in the Orange Bowl but etched their name in the history books.

Carson Beck and backup QB Gunner Stockton orchestrated a relentless offensive display, amassing 673 total yards and scoring on nine of their 12 drives.

The Bulldogs' triumph surpassed their own record set in the 2023 CFP championship game and marked the largest margin of victory in any bowl game in college football history.

Read More: SEC fans brag about Bulldogs' dominant 42-3 start to the Orange Bowl

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season