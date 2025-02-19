"Only downhill from here" - Fans react to Alabama flexing its NFL 'dominance'

Over the years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been a talent factory for the NFL under retired coach Nick Saban as they recruited some of the best prospects in the country. Despite having an underwhelming season under new coach Kalen DeBoer, nine Bama players were still invited to the NFL scouting combine later this month ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former Crimson Tide players in the NFL broke a longstanding record by scoring the most points by players from a single school during the 2024 season (862 points). The previous record was held by the Florida State Seminoles (705 points).

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Alabama flexing its NFL 'dominance'.

"And it took until this last Super Bowl to get one in that game," a fan wrote.

Some fans poked fun at the Crimson Tide for their flex.

"only downhill from here lmao," one fan tweeted.

"So we’re back to moral victories in tucalooser I see," another fan tweeted.

"Yeah, but how’d y’all do after everyone could pay their players?" one fan tweeted.

Alabama Crimson Tide NFL standouts

The biggest contributor to the Alabama alumni points scoring record in the NFL was Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs who scored 20 touchdowns. He was selected No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft after spending the 2022 season with the Crimson Tide.

Next best was Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry who scored 18 touchdowns. Henry played for coach Nick Saban between 2013 and 2015 and won the Heisman Trophy in 2015 after a stellar season during which the team won the national championship.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs finished the NFL season with 16 touchdowns. He played for Alabama between 2016 and 2018 and was picked No. 24 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

The biggest winners among former Bama players were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Hurts tallied 14 touchdowns in the NFL as he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl LIX win. He starred for the Crimson Tide between 2016 and 2018, winning the national championship in 2017.

DeVonta Smith caught a touchdown pass from Hurts in the Super Bowl during the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing the season with eight touchdowns. Smith is perhaps the most decorated Crimson Tide player on the list with two national championships (2017 & 2020) and a Heisman Trophy win in 2020 before being picked No. 10 overall by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Alabama talent production line to the NFL is set to continue with nine Crimson Tide players invited to the NFL scouting combine later this month. Among them is standout quarterback Jalen Milroe who has been tabbed as a first-round pick and Bama captain Malachi Moore.

