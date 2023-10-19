How many Alabama players play on the Philadelphia Eagles? Exploring NFL team's roster with Crimson Tide players

Over the years, several Alabama Crimson Tide players have been picked by NFL teams during the draft, and due to their success under Nick Saban and in the league, several are still playing in the league.

One of the most popular destinations for the Alabama players has been the Philadelphia Eagles.

Currently, there is a Tide Old Boys club in Philadelphia and with the latest signing, wide receiver Julio Jones being confirmed, we take a look at the Tide gathering.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts was the first true freshman to become a starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 32 years when he beat out other older prospects for the role in 2016.

“We were impressed with him from the word 'go,' and we recruited him that way, and he’s certainly panned out to be very effective for us,” head coach Nick Saban said. “We didn’t expect him to have to start as a freshman, but he’s handled that fairly well.”

He broke several records and was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year before leading the Tide to the CFP championship game.

He lost his place to Tua Tagovailoa and transferred to Oklahoma before being drafted No. 53 overall to the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.

DeVonta Smith

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a sensational senior year for the Tide with 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns which culminated in him winning his second national championship.

Smith won quite a few awards in 2020 including the Heisman Trophy and AP College Football Player of the Year. He was picked No. 10 overall in the 2021 draft by the Eagles.

Landon Dickerson

Guard Landon Dickerson played the majority of his college football at Florida State before transferring to Alabama in 2020 and winning the national championship that year.

He was picked No. 37 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eli Ricks

Cornerback Eli Ricks only played for the Crimson Tide for one season after transferring from the LSU Tigers in 2022.

He was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in the 2023 draft.

Josh Jobe

Cornerback Josh Jobe won a national championship at Alabama in 2020 and was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent after going unselected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Julio Jones is the latest Alabama player to join the Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver Julio Jones was there at the beginning of the Nick Saban reign in Tuscaloosa and he won the BCS national championship in 2009.

He was picked No. 6 overall in the 2011 draft by the Atlanta Falcons where he set several records in the NFL. After playing for various teams, he was signed to the Eagles practice squad on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be building a mini-Tuscaloosa with their considerable Bama old boys presence.