As the Alabama football season nears, with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide hosting the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2, former Alabama players are making an impact in the NFL.

Let's focus on the top five Alabama players in the NFL.

#1, Derrick Thomas

Derrick Thomas, known as "D.T.," was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. Born on Jan. 1, 1967, he died on Feb. 8, 2000.

A Hall of Fame linebacker and defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs for 11 seasons, he was regarded as one of the best pass rushers in football history. At Alabama, he secured the coveted Butkus Award. He was the fourth pick in the 1989 draft by Kansas City.

#2, Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry Jr. was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection for the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the second round in 2016.

With the Crimson Tide, Henry surpassed Herschel Walker's single-season rushing yards record in the Southeastern Conference in December 2015. He won the 2015 Heisman Trophy, along with the Doak Walker Award, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award.

#3, Julio Jones

Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected as the sixth pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons. During his sophomore year at Alabama in 2009, Jones played an essential role in guiding the Crimson Tide to an undefeated 14–0 season, including a win in the 2010 BCS national championship game.

#4, Bart Starr

Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr (Jan. 9, 1934-May 26, 2019) helmed the Green Bay Packers' dynasty in the 1960s. He holds the distinction of being the sole quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to three consecutive league championships from 1965 to 1967. His leadership led Green Bay to victory in the first two Super Bowls.

#5, Joe Namath

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath, nicknamed "Broadway Joe," played for the Alabama Crimson Tide under Paul "Bear" Bryant from 1962 to 1964. He later played in the American Football League and the NFL during the 1960s and 1970s. Namath was an AFL icon and played for that league's New York Jets for most of his professional career.

