"Only man to win 2 Heisman trophy" "house commerical immediately": CFB fans celebrate former USC star Reggie Bush's Heisman moment in 2024

Former USC RB Reggie Bush had to give up his 2005 Heisman trophy back in 2010. Bush decided to voluntarily return the coveted award after an NCAA investigation allegedly found him illegally receiving monetary benefits. Back then, players were not allowed to make an income through their name, image and likeness.

But in the current era of college athletics, players now have the potential to sign endorsements and take part in collaborations through NIL deals. Thus, the Heisman Trust recently decided to reinstate Reggie Bush with his 2005 Heisman award.

Following the reinstatement, fans took to social media to celebrate the return of Reggie Bush as a Heisman awardee.

One fan went on to hilariously comment that the former USC RB became the only player to win two Heisman trophies.

"Only man to get win 2 heisman trophy 20yrs apart"

Another fan stated that Bush needs to now start making appearances in Heisman House commercials.

"I hope there's a Heisman house commercial immediately."

This fan stated that the former USC RB should have walked like Connor McGregor during his reinstatement ceremony.

"I would have walked like Connor McGregor."

Another fan felt that Bush needed to express his gratitude to Johnny Manziel for taking a stance

"Bro need to thank Johnny Manziel bro was fighting for cuz."

This fan questioned whether the NCAA had apologized to Bush for taking away his coveted award.

"Did they issue an apology and a check for a cut for all the money he generated for the NCAA."

Another fan congratulated the former USC RB for his victory.

"Reggie Bush man! Classy dude always. That's why he's one of my favorite RBs. If it was me, I would have told everyone in that room to f**k themselves for the embrassment they put me through smh. Glad he got the trophy because he's the real life Heisman."

Johnny Manziel celebrates Reggie Bush's Heisman reinstatement

Former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel has been one of those people who stood at the front of the battlefield to fight for Bush's award. And now, after the Heisman Trust decided to reinstate that 39-year-old, Manziel took to social media to thank the organization for taking the right step.

Reportedly, Manziel had also removed himself from the Heisman ceremony in March until Bush got his award back.

"Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what's right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold. There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December", Manziel wrote.

