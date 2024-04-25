WATCH: Reggie Bush finally gets his glory reinstated as Heisman committee hands over coveted award in ceremony

After 14 years, former USC running back Reggie Bush has finally reclaimed his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush received the coveted award for his incredible 2005 season with the Trojans, when he amassed 1,740 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The 39-year-old voluntarily gave up his trophy in 2010 following an NCAA investigation about his breaching the then-rules and regulations surrounding NIL benefits and deals. However, the Heisman Trust has overturned the decision given the new NIL policies and reinstated Reggie Bush with the honor.

In a post shared by ESPN on Instagram, Reggie Bush reunited with his Heisman Trophy in a ceremony, to celebrate the overturning of the decision. In the clip, the former USC RB was greeted and congratulated by members of the Heisman Trust, coaches, and also 2007 Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

After regaining his Heisman Trophy, Bush expressed his gratitude. He said that while the allegations against him were "unsupported by evidence," he was happy that the "truth is finally prevailing."

"I am grateful to once again be recognized as a recipient of the Heisman Trophy. This reinstatement is not only a personal victory but also a validation of the tireless efforts of my supportes and advocates who have stood by me throughout this arduous journey.

"I want to make it abundantly clear that I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA. The allegations against me were unfounded and supported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing."

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin reacts to Reggie Bush's Heisman reinstatement

Following the decision by the Heisman Trust, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin took to social media to congratulate Bush on being reinstated as a Heisman winner. Kiffin shared a tweet on X where he expressed his happiness regarding the decision.

"This is sooooo awesome!!! Finally. #bestever @ReggieBush @uscfb."

With Bush reclaiming his Heisman, the USC Trojans have, the most number of players winning the coveted award (8). The last player to win the trophy with the program was NFL-bound QB Caleb Williams in 2022, and it will be interesting to see who the next will be.

