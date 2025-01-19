"Opportunities based on their actions & not the color of their skin": Marcus Freeman reiterates prominence of his CFP natty debut

Marcus Freeman had an incredible campaign with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season. After securing an 11-1 regular season campaign, they were selected to participate in the 12-team college football playoffs. The Fighting Irish started their quest for a natty with a bang, securing victories over teams like Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State in the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Following their Orange Bowl CFP semifinal victory over the Nittany Lions, Marcus Freeman and his team are scheduled to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game on January 20. This day is also celebrated as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US.

Before the showdown, Marcus Freeman once again reiterated his perspective on how opportunities should be based on action and not the color of an individual's skin. He stated that MLK Day should be about his contributions to fighting for equal rights in the country and not about him competing for the natty:

"Playing in the national championship game on MLK Day means something special," Freeman said. "I hope that somebody gives the right person an opportunity. I was given an opportunity...and what I continue to hope is that people get opportunities based off their actions and not the color of their skin.

"That doesn't point to just one group of people. But we want to make sure we continue to give the right people opportunities to lead our young people.

"If me being a Black and Asian head coach in the college football national championship gives others that opportunity that's awesome.... I don't want this to be about me. I want this to be about others getting opportunities.....

"As far as playing in the natty game on MLK Day, to me, the attention should be on MLK Day and what he did for our country and the progress he made for equal rights and progress for all people."

Marcus Freeman took over Notre Dame back in 2021 after Brian Kelly left for LSU. This is his fourth season with the program and his first playoff appearance with the Fighting Irish.

Marcus Freeman makes his thoughts clear on jobs in the NFL ahead of natty championship game

Both Notre Dame and Ohio State took part in Media Day on Saturday ahead of the highly-anticipated national championship game. on January 12, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Chicago Bears were interested in interviewing Marcus Freeman after they fired Matt Eberflus last November.

However, Freeman made his stance clear about receiving coaching opportunities from the NFL. He stated that he had given no thought to these offers as he had only one priority, to win the national championship with Notre Dame.

"The reality is, with team success comes individual recognition," Freeman said. "To hear that the Bears have interest, is humbling. It's the NFL. It's also a reminder that with team success comes individual success. I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been getting this team prepared."

The last time Notre Dame won a national championship was back in 1988. It will be interesting to see if Marcus Freeman can create history this Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

