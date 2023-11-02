Oregon HC Dan Lanning endorses $14,000,000 worth former Tampa Bay coach Tony Dungy’s wise words on coaching

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are having a good season, and while much of the credit should go to the players, the head coach deserves part of the credit as well. Meanwhile, recently, Lanning may have revealed his coaching technique, which has earned him so much success.

Lanning's recent post sees his agreement with legendary football coach Tony Dungy on how to coach a football team. In fact, the Ducks HC has echoed those sentiments for his fans to see and hear.

So what did Tony Dungy say that made Dan Lanning echo his thoughts on social media?

Dan Lanning shares the Tony Dungy coaching philosophy

Dan Lanning took to the Instagram story to share the coaching philosophy of Tony Dungy. The Oregon Ducks head coach echoed the remarks of the great Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl-winning coach on how a coach must know all of his players and be adaptive.

"Number one, you have to know your players, to get to know them to know what's gonna help them play better," Dungy said in the video shared by Lanning. "Number two, it can't just be one way, my way or the highway, because if that's the case, you're gonna push a lot of guys to the highway. Can't follow one way. You are gonna get every single player, how am I gonna connect with him, how am I gonna make it better for him."

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, who is worth $14,000,000, says that the coach should not only be concerned about the person on the field but off of it too. According to Dungy, if a coach only coaches a player on the field, they are passing on a major chance to understand his player because a player is only going to play for a limited time.

Looks like Lanning is taking a leaf out of Dungy's playbook and it has worked well for him.

The Ducks rolling on

The Ducks have had an amazing season so far, barring a single hiccup that came in week 7 against the Washington Huskies. Oregon is 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. The Huskies might go away with the conference title due to the dominant nature of their season so far, but the Ducks under Dan Lanning have shown that they are capable of anything.

The best example came in week 9 against the Utah Utes. The Ducks dominated the whole game and won it in the end 35-6. Quarterback Bo Nix has become a household name for Ducks fans and Lanning had a huge hand in his success.

Lanning is following Tony Dungy's method of coaching and maybe he too will step up one day and win a Super Bowl in the NFL.