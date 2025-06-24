Oregon-target QB Ryder Lyons teases commitment to BYU ahead of major career decision

Kalani Sitake took over as the head coach of the BYU Cougars in 2016. In nine seasons, he has established a 72-43 overall record with the team. Last season, Sitake led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory over the Colorado Buffaloes, their first bowl victory since 2022.

Amid the offseason preparations, Kalani Sitake is also putting in the work to recruit elite players for the class of 2026. One prospect that the BYU Cougars have a keen interest in is five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. This weekend, Lyons was one of the prospects who headed to Provo for an official visit.

The Oregon Ducks have been trying to secure Ryder Lyons' commitment for a while now. However, he teased his possible commitment in a post on Instagram. After his visit to BYU, the five-star quarterback shared snippets of himself in the team's blue and white jersey on Monday.

Lyons posed in front of the camera while flaunting the Cougars jersey. One photo also showcased him standing in front of the program's logo in a blue-lit setting. Lyons accompanied the post with a thought-bubble emoji in the caption.

Ryder Lyons is expected to make a decision between the Ducks and the Cougars. He had an interest in other programs, like the USC Trojans and the Ole Miss Rebels. However, it looks like the five-star quarterback has finalized on his top two schools. Lyons also stated that he will make a final decision about his commitment on June 24.

CFB analyst Steve Wiltfong shares his thoughts on Ryder Lyons' commitment decision amid BYU hype

On3's Steve Wiltfong came forward to talk about the five-star quarterback's commitment situation. He came forward to highlight his reasoning on Lyons joining either the Ducks or the Cougars.

"Lyons was in Eugene last weekend," Wiltfong said as per SI. "No program has recruited him harder. He sees the track record of offense, the success the quarterback is having with the last two being Heisman finalists and Bo Nix hitting the groung running in the NFL."

"BYU alings with Lyons faith. He's had several family members attend school there. It's a program coming off a good season. How high do the Cougars go from an NIL standpoint?"

So far, Kalani Sitake and his team have 12 commitments in the class of 2026. Will they be able to add Lyons to this list?

