Oregon-target Ryder Lyons drops huge commitment announcement amid chase from Lincoln Riley's USC and Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss

Five-star quarterback Ryan Lyons made a major announcement as he is set to announce his commitment soon.
Lyons is the 13th-ranked player in the Class of 2026 and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the Class. Lyons has interest from the likes of Oregon, BYU, USC, and Ole Miss, among others.
However, it does appear to be a two-horse race between Oregon and BYU to land the California native.
Although Lyons has yet to commit to a school, he revealed to On3's Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his commitment on June 24.
Lyons is the top uncommitted quarterback in the Class of 2026. In 2024 at Folsom High School, he led the school to an 11-2 record, as he did miss one game, going 211-for-310 for 3,011 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.
His brother also plays tight end at USC, but it doesn't appear the two will be playing with the Trojans, as Fawcett reports it is down to Oregon and BYU.
Ryder Lyons explains why Oregon and BYU are top contenders
Ryder Lyons has yet to officially rule out any teams, but Fawcett reports it's down to Oregon and BYU.
Speaking to On3, Lyons explained why Oregon and BYU have interested him so much during his recruiting process.
“Coach Stein, Coach Lanning, how they’re doing as a program, they’re just building and building,” Lyons told On3’s about why Oregon is a contender. “Me and Coach Stein have a great relationship, probably the best out of any other coaches.
"They’ve been recruiting me the hardest probably, the whole time … how they’re recruiting, a lot of people like to say it’s all Phil Knight money, but they don’t really understand how good they recruit … their culture is probably one of the best I’ve seen. How they play as a team, how they interact with each other.”
As for BYU, Lyons says he wants to win, and seeing what the Cougars did last season intrigued him.
"I just want to win, so seeing what they did last season, seeing how they played and knowing the trajectory of the program did a lot for me,” Lyons said. “I am a competitor. Having a chance to win is something very important to me. They were right there last season, they won a lot of games and it looks like they can build on that. That was big for me to see.”
Ultimately, Lyons will make his decision on June 24, which is just days away.
