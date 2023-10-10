The Pac-12 fallout and Big 12 expansion have been widely discussed throughout the college football world. This has led people to question how the college football playoff structure may need to be changed.

Currently, the field is set for four teams to compete this season but starting with the 2024 season, it will expand to 12 teams for at least two seasons.

FOX Sports commentator Tim Brando posted about how the College Football Playoff should be embraced for expansion and how it will improve college football as a whole.

"I never cease being amazed at the number of media continue to pound the drum against expansion of the @CFBPlayy when it's so clear this year would be perfect for a 12 team Playoff. Many are fellow media members I respect. However, they represent the myopic Regional views from CFB's stronghold in the south. These same writers & broadcasters will blast HC's for not embracing the portal or NIL, yet fail to see how closed minded thy are to how change is desparately needed and how much more meaningful the regular season will be once we go to 12, and imo 16 by the time a new TV deal is done for 2026."

There is a lot to go over with Brando's post, as a 16-team playoff structure could be in the works, as that would eliminate the need for any byes. However, with the Pac-12 fallout happening, it would be interesting to see if any non-conference champion teams would be guaranteed a spot.

As the current 12-team format looks, the four highest-ranked conference champion teams receive a bye, which would likely be the remaining Power Five conferences after the Pac-12 fallout happens.

This will be interesting and the expansion to 16 teams may happen in 2026 as a result of expansion and revenue rather than the quality of the college football playoff.

How does Pac-12 fallout become a factor in the college football playoff?

The Pac-12 fallout has been interesting as the top four conference title teams get byes. That would be intriguing, as the remaining Power Five conferences would get a bye. That may be something to get teams in the door and not have to worry about unfairness surrounding the College Football Playoff.

Tim Brando is correct in the sense that expansion is needed for a national audience. It may take away some importance from the SEC Championship Game but overall for the health of the sport on a national level, this will give more markets and programs better opportunities and more revenue.