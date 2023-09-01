Pac-12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 1 College Football

College Football

For the Pac-12 football games this weekend, you'll have a grand ol' time with the quality of matchups in store. A handful of storylines, noteworthy players and coaches and other things are involved in these games--so you shouldn't miss them.

With the 2023 college football season being potentially the last one for the 'Conference of Champions,' the Pac-12's off-field activities in terms of realignment will also add its own intrigue.

That said, here's the schedule. All times are Eastern.

Pac-12 football games this weekend

Sept. 2

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

Colorado

at

17

TCU

12 p.m.

FOX

Portland State

at

15

Oregon

3 p.m.

P12N

Boise State

at

10

Washington

3:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN3

California

at

North Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU

Nevada

at

6

USC

6:30 p.m.

P12N

Washington State

at

Colorado State

7 p.m.

CBSSN

Northern Arizona

at

Arizona

10 p.m.

P12N

Coastal Carolina

at

UCLA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN

Sept. 3

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

18

Oregon State

at

San Jose State

3:30 p.m.

CBS/Paramount+

While all games are available on the Pac-12 Network, only streaming services like Fubo and Sling carry the channel.

Which games are a must-watch?

Recently, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made waves in a "bad" way after his comments at his recent press conference. Maybe for that alone, it will be worth watching how his Buffaloes fare against the Horned Frogs on the road.

While some college football analysts say that TCU won't be as good as last year, they still pick the Horned Frogs to win.

For the Nevada vs. USC matchup, star quarterback and potential Heisman winner Caleb Williams will again be one of the main attractions. But with just how terrible the Trojans' defense has been recently, Nevada might have a chance.

USC beat San Jose State early this year, but the school still gave up four touchdowns in that game. Give up too many TDs to Nevada, and the team will have to score insanely high to win--but the Trojans are more than capable of doing so.

Lastly, Sunday's matchup will see Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei, a Clemson transfer, play against a defense that already dropped a double-digit ballgame against the Trojans.

These are the Pac-12 football games this weekend. Who you got?

