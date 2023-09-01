Pac-12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 1 College Football

For the Pac-12 football games this weekend, you'll have a grand ol' time with the quality of matchups in store. A handful of storylines, noteworthy players and coaches and other things are involved in these games--so you shouldn't miss them.

With the 2023 college football season being potentially the last one for the 'Conference of Champions,' the Pac-12's off-field activities in terms of realignment will also add its own intrigue.

That said, here's the schedule. All times are Eastern.

Pac-12 football games this weekend

Sept. 2

GAME TIME CHANNEL Colorado at 17 TCU 12 p.m. FOX Portland State at 15 Oregon 3 p.m. P12N Boise State at 10 Washington 3:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 California at North Texas 4 p.m. ESPNU Nevada at 6 USC 6:30 p.m. P12N Washington State at Colorado State 7 p.m. CBSSN Northern Arizona at Arizona 10 p.m. P12N Coastal Carolina at UCLA 10:30 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 3

GAME TIME CHANNEL 18 Oregon State at San Jose State 3:30 p.m. CBS/Paramount+

While all games are available on the Pac-12 Network, only streaming services like Fubo and Sling carry the channel.

Which games are a must-watch?

Recently, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made waves in a "bad" way after his comments at his recent press conference. Maybe for that alone, it will be worth watching how his Buffaloes fare against the Horned Frogs on the road.

While some college football analysts say that TCU won't be as good as last year, they still pick the Horned Frogs to win.

For the Nevada vs. USC matchup, star quarterback and potential Heisman winner Caleb Williams will again be one of the main attractions. But with just how terrible the Trojans' defense has been recently, Nevada might have a chance.

USC beat San Jose State early this year, but the school still gave up four touchdowns in that game. Give up too many TDs to Nevada, and the team will have to score insanely high to win--but the Trojans are more than capable of doing so.

Lastly, Sunday's matchup will see Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei, a Clemson transfer, play against a defense that already dropped a double-digit ballgame against the Trojans.

These are the Pac-12 football games this weekend. Who you got?