Pat McAfee has 2-word reaction to Ryan Day's golf cart accident on the way to championship presser

Ohio State coach Ryan Day silenced the critics after leading the Buckeyes to a thrilling 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Monday's national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buckeyes have rampaged through the College Football Playoff, swatting away all opponents with relative ease, culminating in the natty.

After lifting the golden trophy with his team on the field, Day and the finals Offensive MVP, quarterback Will Howard, were being carted off to the media room when they had a little accident as their cart crashed into the wall, forcing them to walk the rest of the way.

Popular ESPN analyst Pat McAfee posted a two-word reaction on X to Day's tunnel accident.

"Holy sh*t," McAfee tweeted.

The crash left the cart static, although there was no substantial damage. Day and his players were not hurt in the incident.

Ryan Day gets praise for Ohio State's natty win

Ohio State coach Ryan Day had to endure a storm of abuse from fans when the Buckeyes lost 13-10 to eternal rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in November, and his job status was also called into question. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit who was on the call for the national championship game praised Day's perseverance during the hard times.

“How good does that sound, man? I'm a friend of his (Day), very objective, and I try to be as fair as I can be," Herbstreit said. "I hear the stories behind the curtain, I know what he and his wife and his family go through. It’s really, it’s tough.

“It’s tough to be a coach at a premium school where you’re expected to win every game. He handled it with such class, and he gets on top of the mountain."

In an article by "Player's Tribune" before the national championship game, Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer revealed that winning for Ryan Day after the abuse that he got was one of the Buckeyes' motivations. After the College Football Playoff final, safety Lathan Ransom and offensive lineman Donovan Jackson chimed in with praise for their coach.

"What they gonna say now?" Ransom said. "It’s funny now, right? We never stopped believing in Coach Day. We always had Coach Day’s back, and he always had our back."

"Seeing Coach Day hoist up that trophy after seeing all the flak he got, all the, excuse my language, (crap) he’s gotten, it’s just amazing as a player to see our coach in the position that we know he should be," Jackson said.

Ohio State won the national championship in domineering fashion, vindicating Buckeyes Athletic Director Ross Bjork's decision not to fire Ryan Day when voices from all corners were asking for him to be sacked.

