Pat McAfee pays his heartfelt tribute to Lee Corso for “changing college football forever” after his retirement decision

After 38 years of college football coverage, Lee Corso announced he will retire after one last show in August. ESPN host Pat McAfee shared some words of appreciation for his colleague.

In Thursday's edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former punter talked about Corso, with whom he shared the "College GameDay" panel.

"Trail blazer. Dawg. Honored to call him a peer for a couple of years here. And the sports world will definitely miss him every single seek. But he does have one show left. Can't wait to see what he does.

"'Not so fast, my friend.' How many of those will we hear?... Congrats Lee on changing the game, changing college football forever," Pat McAfee said using one of Corso's favorite catchphrases.

Lee Corso will be 90 years old by the time the 2025 college football season rolls around. He survived a stroke in May 2009, and even though that impacted his speech, he was able to make it back to the show that same season.

Even at 89, McAfee said the former head coach still has the energy to stay on the road with the show. "College GameDay" shoots at various campuses during the season.

"I've said this a number of times, whenever you watch him at either the production meetings on Friday or these campuses moving about, he's still quick, refuses assistance whenever talking about steps and something like that.

"Obviously, on camera, it's been a little different for Coach Corso than it was maybe 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 15 years ago. You name it. But he has an energy," Pat McAfee said.

After signing with the Worldwide Leader in 1987, Lee Corso was part of the original "GameDay" crew. His catchphrases and wearing the mascot head while giving his picks for the week's top games became a staple of the show. According to ESPN, he's worn 69 different headgear pieces picking game winners.

Before being a broadcaster, Lee Corso had a 28-year coaching career. He was a head coach at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois. He also played quarterback at Florida State.

Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler react to Lee Corso's retirement announcement

During his time at College GameDay, coach Corso got to work with numerous people. As he announced his retirement, several colleagues reacted. Perhaps his closest relationship was with Kirk Herbstreit.

In an ESPN press release, the former Ohio State quarterback praised his former colleague on GameDay.

“Coach Corso has had an iconic run in broadcasting, and we’re all lucky to have been around to witness it. He has taught me so much throughout our time together, and he’s been like a second father to me. It has been my absolute honor to have the best seat in the house to watch Coach put on that mascot head each week,” Kisk Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit also sent a message on social media thanking the former coach. Former "GameDay" host Chris Fowler also shared his thoughts on Lee Corso, who worked with him for 25 years.

"He's a born entertainer and singular television talent. But at his heart, he'll always be a coach, with an abiding love and respect for the game and the people who play it," Chris Fowler said.

With Corso's retirement, an era will end. Undoubtedly, he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and fans.

