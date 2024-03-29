Pat McAfee reacts to Brian Kelly's alleged slip-up on Jayden Daniels' NFL landing spot 

Along with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels is projected to be a top three pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While it is widely expected that the Chicago Bears will take Williams No. 1, the Washington Commanders' plan for the No. 2 pick remains unclear. There have been rumors linking both Maye and Daniels to the franchise, while they reportedly have not ruled out trading down either.

However, speaking at the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner's Pro Day, LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly seemingly suggested that Daniels could be headed to the Commanders:

"He is going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you're not going to have to worry about size or [that] he doesn't weigh enough. Lamar [Jackson] has done a pretty good job with his size, I think. [Patrick] Mahomes, I wouldn't consider him a giant. Because he's going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays for Washington."

Brian Kelly's comments on Jayden Daniels:

Pat McAfee caught wind of Kelly's comments and responded on X/Twitter:

"Whooooaaaaa"

Pat McAfee's response to Brian Kelly's comments:

While the Commanders have reportedly not made a decision on who they will draft, or if they will even keep the pick, Kelly's comments suggest that Daniels could have some type of promise from the team.

The former Arizona State Sun Devils and LSU Tigers quarterback finished his collegiate career with 12,750 passing yards, 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He completed 66.3% of his passes while adding 3,307 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.

2 teams looking to trade up for Jayden Daniels

With the 2024 NFL draft less than a month away, rumors have begun to pick up. ESPN's Dan Graziano recently reported that the Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings could consider trading up to land Jayden Daniels.

Graziano said:

"The two that you hear most strongly are the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Now, those would be big jumps for both of those teams and it could really depend on what happens at the very top... If Washington takes Jayden Daniels, that might make the Vikings or the Raiders less motivated to go up if Daniels is the guy they like over Drake Maye.

"If Washington takes Maye, and the Vikings and Raiders both want Daniels, all of a sudden that Patriots pick at number three becomes very valuable."

Dan Graziano's comments:

The Raiders are reportedly only interested in trading up if Daniels is available. Head coach Antonio Pierce was on the Arizona State Sun Devils staff during the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner's time with the program.

Notably, both Pierce and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams have endorsed Daniels before. Meanwhile, the Vikings are reportedly interested in Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.