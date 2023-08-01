Sports analyst Pat McAfee has been known to say outlandish things, but his latest take has left him besieged on social media.

McAfee is in hot water for his reply to a tweet by Evan Fox, a contributor on "The Pat McAfee Show," one regarding the aesthetics of an alternate Michigan State uniform.

"I still can’t believe Michigan State thought it was ok to roll out these uniforms," Fox tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McAfee then used disgraced doctor Larry Nassar to make his point, tweeting:

"I think Nassar was in on the design team actually."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy I think Nassar was in on the design team actually

When several users asked him to delete the tweet due to the sensitivity of the crimes Larry Nassar committed, McAfee doubled down. Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing athletes under his medical care. His victims also "reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee and their insurers," according to CNN.

When a user tweeted a GIF saying that McAfee might be best served by deleting the tweet, he replied with a GIF of Stephen A. Smith asking,

"For what, for what?"

Twitter users were not pleased with the joke, and they vented their frustration at McAfee's insensitive tweet.

One user tweeted,

"This joke is not funny and also gross. @CollegeGameDay should cut you and bring back David Pollack. He’s not perfect but he is at least a decent and kind person."

〽️ichelle @Michellek4040 @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy This joke is not funny and also gross.



@CollegeGameDay should cut you and bring back David Pollack. He’s not perfect but he is at least a decent and kind person.

PATHETIC MSU HACKER @PeytonMining @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy The most predictable trait of the McAfee-Rogan-Travis-Portnoy dudebro types is their inevitable retreat to the lowest common denominators of misogyny and fear of self awareness.

DetroitDen313 @DetroitDen313 @PatMcAfeeShow @evanfoxy This is the stuff that will get you fired from ESPN

Michigan State, Pat McAfee and the Larry Nassar scandal

During his time as the United States women's gymnastics national medical coordinator, Larry Nassar was accused of mass sexual molestation of the athletes under his purview.

Pat McAfee's tweet about the Michigan State uniform played on the fact that Larry Nassar graduated from the school as a doctor of osteopathic medicine as well as an assistant professor at the school.

Larry Nassar carried on his crimes for over 20 years, and in 2017, was found guilty of seven different counts of sexual assault and was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison due to possession of child pornography.

In addition, he got 40 to 175 years at Michigan State Prison due to seven counts of sexual assault and 125 more years in 2018 due to three more sexual assault cases.

Larry Nassar was recently stabbed six times due to an insensitive comment he made while watching a Wimbledon match in prison with his fellow inmates:

"I wish there were girls playing."

Nassar is incarcerated at a high-security federal prison, the United States Penitentiary Coleman II in Florida.

Given the nature of Nassar's crimes and the suffering they caused, Pat McAfee could consider apologizing for his tweet before things get out of hand.