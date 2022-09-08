"I was thinking about maybe doing both" - Pat McAfee breaks silence on his temporary WWE leave

Pat McAfee has detailed the conversation he had with WWE, as he is set to leave the company on a temporary basis to focus on his new gig at ESPN's 'College GameDay'.

McAfee has been a prominent member of SmackDown's commentary team since April 2021. The former NFL player has balanced his career in WWE alongside his podcast as well as various other projects.

Speaking recently on The Pat McAfee Show, the 35-year-old detailed his experience of working on SmackDown and GameDay simultaneously. According to McAfee, he wanted to continue his role as a commentator, while focusing on his new gig at the same time. But WWE advised against it.

"I had to talk to WWE first and see what their thoughts were. I was thinking about maybe doing both, how do I go about doing it? I did it one time whenever SmackDown was in Buffalo and there was a plane was stuck in the Middle East. They weren't able to get back, so Triple H called me, he is in charge of creative now. Triple H called me and was like, 'Hey, can you get to Buffalo for SmackDown because we don't have anybody basically?' and I had College GameDay the next morning in Memphis. So Jim Irsay, this is my joke of my life, Jim Irsay gave me his fu**ing jet to fly to Buffalo and GameDay in Memphis the next morning. I was on like two hours of sleep but it was accomplishable." said McAfee. [0:01-0:37]

Here's what McAfee said:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive https://t.co/bhSpOYg3wW

Pat McAfee further detailed his chat with WWE regarding his new role on 'GameDay'

In continuation of the same conversation on his show, Pat McAfee showcased his appreciation towards the WWE staff. He also detailed the conversation he had prior to shifting his focus completely on GameDay, for the time being.

According to McAfee, he is open to returning to WWE anytime he wants, as he simply stated that SmackDown will be "on hold" for a while.

"So the original thought for me was, I could do SmackDown and GameDay. I can do it. The folks at the WWE, who I have nothing but love, respect, and appreciation for, I'm talking old regime, new regime, whoever you think is in charge over there, I have nothing but great feelings towards. I reach out to them and chit chat with them, they were the ones who said, ' Hey man, if you're going to do GameDay, which is a great opportunity, congratulations... you cannot be traveling overnight for the entirety of the season. It's not good for your health, your family, it's not good for anything. Whenever the time is right, we'll have you, definitely be back in our family.' So, SmackDown, will be on hold for a little bit while, me commentating, while I do College GameDay. I'm still very much in the WWE family." added McAfee [0:38-1:28]

It remains to be seen who will replace Pat McAfee on commentary on the blue brand going forward.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the Pat McAfee Showand provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Check out five WWE Superstars who once worked a regular job

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell