Pat McAfee signs new full-time deal outside WWE

Pat McAfee has landed a new and exciting broadcasting gig outside of WWE.

The New York Post reported that he will be joining ESPN's 'College Game' broadcast full-time starting this Saturday in Austin, Texas from the Alabama vs. Texas match.

The 35-year-old will continue his daily talk show as 'The Pat McAfee Show' is in the middle of a four-year $120 million deal with FanDuel. Pat will still be on SmackDown every week on the commentary team alongside Michael Cole every week.

Pat took to Twitter shortly after the news broke and said he had some cool conversations with WWE about his new job and will reveal the details tomorrow on his show.

"It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER. So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly. Will lead show manana w/ all the deets. DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME," McAfee wrote.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER



So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly



Will lead show manana w/ all the deets



🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME Front Office Sports @FOS



He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. Pat McAfee is joining ESPN's College GameDay as a full-time member, per @nypost.He'll be on the show this Saturday in Austin for Alabama-Texas. https://t.co/4y1XOIDcvX It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVERSo many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quicklyWill lead show manana w/ all the deets🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME twitter.com/fos/status/156… It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVERSo many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quicklyWill lead show manana w/ all the deets🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME twitter.com/fos/status/156…

Pat McAfee on the mistake he made during his latest match in WWE

In addition to being an incredibly wealthy broadcaster, Pat sometimes steps into the WWE ring to compete. He defeated Money in the Bank winner Austin Theory at WrestleMania, only to lose to former CEO Vince McMahon a few minutes later.

He battled Happy Corbin at SummerSlam and emerged victorious after hitting a Panama Sunrise. However, there was a scary moment during the match.

Pat went for a springboard move but had to catch himself on the top rope. He recently revealed that he was unprepared for the humidity and wet ropes. The SmackDown star wasn't wearing the proper shoes for the match as well.

"A lot of things, as they are happening, I’m thinking, 'F***ing idiot. You are so dumb.’ I go for the base jump to catch Bum A** Corbin off top. I felt really good about that as I was flying through the air. Left foot on first, whoosh, I felt like I had nothing under me... As it is happening, they say 'you have so much adrenaline you don’t feel anything,' that’s a lie. As my shins were bouncing on the ropes... Oh, I’ve never been hurt so bad," he said.

McAfee has impressed fans with his skills in the ring and on the commentary team. It will be interesting to see who he faces next.

Are you a fan of Pat McAfee on the SmackDown commentary team? Do you want to see him wrestle in more matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, watch: 5 WWE moments that were actually unscripted

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy